Call from Kretzschmar: we must all unite

Berlin (dpa) – Stefan Kretzschmar has called for cohesion in the current situation of German handball due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After four positive tests for the national team recently and the first canceled Bundesliga games, the former professional and current member of the board of directors of Füchse Berlin wrote on Instagram: “These are difficult times in which we live and we are in. responsible. have to face. But what is the solution? How to do it correctly? There are so many question marks, so many interests. It is about the survival of our sport, of sport in general, of entire branches of the economy. “But it is above all a question of health.

After four games were canceled on Matchday 7, criticism was strong. HSG Wetzler coach Kai Wandschneider said after his team’s 31:22 victory over newly promoted HSC 2000 Coburg: “I wish the HBL had decided that our game was called off. We do not understand why double standards are used. “

Kretzschmar appealed: “We have to make decisions in the coming days and weeks that EVERYONE will support.” Responsibility, foresight, courage and the willingness to compromise are necessary. “So far, solidarity has distinguished us in handball. We don’t have to start now with everyone thinking only of themselves. It is difficult and it sounds striking, but we (officials, coaches, players) must all come together and find an acceptable solution. “Kretzschmar did not write what it might look like, but demanded that” we should not keep pushing the ball to others. “