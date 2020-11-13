TikTok ‘froze’ US ban amid change of government

The week started badly for TikTok, but it ends unexpectedly when it comes to its possible ban in the United States. This is because the country’s commerce department has abandoned the idea of ​​implementing the executive order signed by President Trump.

In an official statement, members of the department said it was necessary to wait “for the end of all legal battles”. This is because there is an injunction granted by a district judge that prevents the ban of the Chinese social network in the country.

Theoretically, TikTok should be removed from the Play Store and the App Store yesterday (12). Indeed, the commerce department did not extend the duration of the stay of the application in the country. However, members of the Trump administration have decided to take a more cautious approach.

In addition to keeping TikTok in all stores and operating without any restrictions, members of the Commerce Department say privately that a lot can change as of January 20.

This is because President-elect Joe Biden must change the strategy of the United States in the trade war with China. So, there is a chance that TikTok will not be banned and that Huawei will return to deal with Google and other companies that use American technology.

Democratic Party sources say Biden wants to end this culture of implementing policy changes through executive orders. The future president knows that the US Congress remains engaged in the war against China. He can therefore take advantage of the scenario to apply more precise sanctions and via parliament.