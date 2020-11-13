Corsair, PC Gaming VENGEANCE a7200, offers the duo Ryzen 9 5900X and RTX 3080

Corsair is updating its VENGEANCE a7200 series gaming PC line with the introduction of the AMD Ryzen 5000 series. The machine is based on the latest generation of RTX graphics cards from Nvidia. Details.

This VENGEANCE a7200 series is a turnkey gaming PC. Of course, Corsair offers a complete configuration across several of its components. For example, we find a box and “house” RAM or other items signed Corsair (SSD, watercooling).

VENGEANCE a7200 series, currently no prices

The set is based on AMD’s newest platform, the Ryzen 5000 series from the Zen 3 architecture. The focus of the configuration is a Ryzen 9 5900X as well as an impressive GeForce RTX 3080. This muscular duo comes with 2 x 16 GB DDR4-3200 (Vengeance RGB Pro) and a 1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVMe MP600 SSD. There is also an H100i RGB Pro XT water cooling and an RM 750 watt power supply.

The configuration is flexible. It can offer a Ryzen 7 5800X, a Core i9-10850K, a GeForce RTX 3070 or RTX 3090 and 16 or 64 GB DDR4-3200.

We currently have no price information.