Galaxy A42 5G has Snapdragon 750G processor confirmed by Google Play console

Update (11/13/20) – JB

Although already available in the market, the Galaxy A42 5G has never seen its processor confirmed by Samsung itself. For some reason, the South Korean giant only says it’s an octa-core clocked at 2.2 GHz.

However, information published in the past has already indicated that this chipset is owned by Qualcomm. Now, the famous Google Play console has finally released the Galaxy A42 5G file confirming that the device’s processor is the Snapdragon 750G.

Thus, the end of the mystery proves that the Galaxy A42 5G is an excellent intermediary. This is because the device has a 6.6-inch AMOLED Infinity-U display with HD + resolution. It also offers options with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM, with the main camera having 48 MP.

Finally, good autonomy is guaranteed by a 5000 mAh battery supporting a 15W charge. The operating system is Android 10, which runs under the proprietary One UI interface.

Original text (23/09/20)

As we know, Samsung has already formalized its “cheapest 5G smartphone on the market”. Despite this, the South Korean giant declined to reveal some important details, the main one being the processor in the new Galaxy A42 5G.

Initially, many believed that the manufacturer was using a proprietary solution on the device. However, according to information obtained from the code of a benchmark platform, the reason is very simple: the Galaxy A42 5G uses the new Snapdragon 750G.

When the Galaxy A42 5G was announced by Samsung, the Snapdragon 750G had not yet been made official. The processor didn’t hit the market until September 22, and it supports 5G connection, HDR gaming, brings AI to process images, and promises higher performance than the Snapdragon 730G.

As much as the image above doesn’t say in all the letters that we’re talking about the Snapdragon 750G, all Galaxy A42 5G processor configurations point to the new Qualcomm 5G chipset.

As the Galaxy A42 5G was made official on September 3, Samsung still had to comply with a contractual clause that prevents the company from revealing processor information before launch. It therefore seems that the South Korean will finally be able to comment on this detail in the coming days.

So far, Samsung has yet to confirm the veracity of the leak. Even so, the Galaxy A42 5G brings good specs and its price is its biggest asset. This is because we are talking about a smartphone that costs 369 euros, which is about R $ 2364 in direct conversion.