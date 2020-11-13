BusinessHealthIndustries
Telematics Market Research, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2026
Telematics Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Telematics Industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Telematics Market. Telematics Market Report covers the companies’ data, including Growth potential analysis, Executive Summary, Data sources, Industry segmentation, Porter’s analysis, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis, Industry pitfall and challenges, Industry impact forces, Competitive landscape
This report has keen to several extents of analysis – industry research (global industry trends) and Telematics market share analysis of topmost companies, along with company profiles, and which cooperatively include about the ultimate views regarding the Telematics market landscape, emerging and an evolutionary segments of Telematics market.
The report provides insights on the following sections:
- Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Telematics Market.
- Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Telematics Market.
- Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Telematics Market.
- Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Telematics Market.
- Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Telematics Market.
Global Telematics Market valued approximately USD 18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Telematics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Telematics is a set of interdisciplinary technologies that are providing the automotive industry the tools, methodologies and systems to transform driving into an engaging and interactive connected vehicle user experience (UX). In a broader context, it functions as a collection of foundational enablement technologies that facilitate the seamless exchange of information, vital to creating connected vehicle industry services, applications and ecosystems. Rising demand for raw diagnostic data to improve vehicle performance, increase in demand for telematics solutions from healthcare sector and government mandates about safety and security are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, potential for 5G technology providers and increasing development of semi-autonomous & autonomous cars is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, telematics offers several benefits such as reduce operating costs, increase job satisfaction, improve safety, optimize vehicles and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of standardization, vulnerability to cyber-attacks and lack of infrastructure in emerging countries are the major factor that limiting the market growth of Telematics during the forecast period.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
- Tantalum Corporation
- InfoTrack Telematics
- Agero Inc.
- NXP Semiconductors
- BOX Telematics
- Coordina Gestion Logistica SL
- Verizon Enterprise Solutions
- Trimble Navigation Ltd.
- Calamp Corp.
- ORBCOMM Inc.
- ClickSoftware Technologies Ltd.
- Qualcomm
- Omnitracs Inc.
- ZENRIN DataCom
- AT&T
The objective of Telematics market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Telematics market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.
Major Highlights from Table of contents are listed below for quick lookup into Telematics Market report
Chapter 1. Competitive Landscape
- Company market share
- Telematics Market Competitive analysis of key market players
- Competitive analysis of other prominent vendors
Chapter 2. Company Profiles
- Business Overview
- Financial Data
- Product portfolio
- Strategic Outlook
- SWOT Analysis
Chapter 3. Methodology & Scope
- Methodology
- Initial data exploration
- Telematics Market Statistical model and forecast
- Industry insights and validation
- Telematics Market Scope
- Definition
- Methodology and forecast parameters
- Data Sources
Chapter 4. Executive Summary
- Telematics industry 360º synopsis – 2025
- Telematics Business trends
- Region trends
Chapter 5. Telematics industry Insights
- Telematics Industry segmentation
- Industry landscape 2025
- Industry Pitfalls and Challenges
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Telematics Market Growth potential analysis
