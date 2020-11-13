Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Outlook, Recent Trends and Growth Forecast 2020-2026

Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market report also evaluates the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) industry. The major vendors in the Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market aggressively focused on enhancing their contributions to meet the business goal.

The report provides insights on the following sections:

Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players in the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market.

Product Development and Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R & D activities, and new product developments in the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market.

Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets for the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market.

Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new products launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market.

Competitive Assessment and Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market.

Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market to reach USD 10.97 billion by 2025.Global Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) Market valued approximately USD 3.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.54 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. major forces driving this market are sophistication of cyber threats, increased government pressure on security compliance and regulations, and increased spending on IT security solutions and services. The prime opportunities which are expected to boost this market are growing consumer market for IDS/IPS and increased virtualization pushing the IDS/IPS appliance market. Intrusion Detection Systems / Intrusion Prevention Systems (IDS/IPS) are network security technologies that examine network traffic flow for detecting and preventing any malicious intrusions. The global IDS/IPS market is witnessing robust growth, predominantly due to increasing BFSI and government expenditure on sophisticated security technologies in response to rising cybercrimes and hacking activities across the globe. Continuing increase in IT security spending across diverse industry verticals is being witnessed globally, due to surge in frequency and sophistication of cyber-attacks such as Dedicated Denial of Service Attacks (DDoS) and Advanced Persistent Threats (APT).

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Checkpoint, Cisco, Corero Network Security, Extreme Networks, HP, IBM, Juniper Networks, Mcafee, Nsfocus and so on.

The report Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS) market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Moreover, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

