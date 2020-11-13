Lambrecht: Do not abandon the goal of “women in parliaments”

The SPD relies on a consistent quota for more women in parliaments. Other parties go otherwise – or ignore the uneven cast. Justice Minister Lambrecht would like the parties to have more courage.

Berlin (dpa) – Despite the failure of parity laws in Brandenburg and Thuringia, Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht (SPD) continues to hope for an increasing proportion of women in German parliaments.

“We must not abandon the goal of ‘more women in parliaments’, I am firmly convinced of this,” she told the German news agency.

“As an SPD, we do this thanks to a constant quota in the list of candidates,” Lambrecht said. “I would like the other parties to have the courage to give women this opportunity. But I cannot dictate the rules of their establishment to other parties ”. The Greens and the leftists have quota rules, the FDP has target agreements. The management of the CDU foresees a quota. The AfD rejects something like this.

The SPD has had a quota for over 30 years which stipulates that 40% of political positions must be filled by women. For party bodies at federal level, parity applies even, ie half. Men and women still appear alternately on the lists for the Bundestag and the European elections. The fact that the parliamentary group still has a proportion of women below 42% is also due to direct mandates and state lists. The quota system works well, said Lambrecht.

It would be desirable to have a higher proportion of women in parliament overall, Lambrecht said. “The fact is that women also bring their vision of things, their experiences. This is especially important when making decisions that primarily affect women. “

Regarding the prospects of her own parliamentary group in the Bundestag elections next year, Lambrecht said: “If I look at who is showing up everywhere, it will be a younger and even more female group. There are an incredible number of highly skilled people involved. The faction will become more colorful, it will become younger, and it will become more feminine. “In next year’s federal election, many Juso members want to run for the SPD.

In Thuringia and Brandenburg, state constitutional courts this year overturned regulations according to which men and women must appear equally on national party lists. The two courts justified their decision, among other things, by the parties’ freedom to nominate candidates.