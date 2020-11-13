Apple M1: Samsung could start producing the new chipset

Apple this week announced the start of its transition process that will bring its proprietary Apple M1 ARM processor to Mac devices. The news is bad news for Intel, but it could help Samsung too.

According to South Korean media reports, Samsung Electronics could become the main maker of the new Apple M1 chipset. Indeed, the famous TSMC was not able to meet the demand of the Cupertino company.

The market expects Apple to sell over 17.1 million MacBooks with M1 chipsets in the year 2021. However, TSMC may not be ready to absolve all the demand, as the company also produces processors from competitive.

Produced in the 5nm process, the new Apple M1 processor brings high processing power and only TSMC or Samsung have the capacity to assemble the chipset. Therefore, Apple may be forced to seek out the South Korean manufacturer.

Apple and Samsung have not yet officially commented on the matter. Thus, we stress that everything still needs to be viewed with some caution. Even so, if it becomes a reality, this move could further consolidate the transformation division of South Korean society.

This is because the production of processors for Apple is a real showcase. In addition, it has been almost five years since Samsung assembled a chipset for the Cupertino company. The supply of M1 could finally break this fast.