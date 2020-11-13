Now it’s serious: the meeting of the actors “Friends” will really take place

Now it’s serious: the meeting of the actors “Friends” will really take place

It was supposed to be this year, but the pandemic postponed plans. The new date points to March of next year.

“Friends” with a scheduled meeting.

It’s a moment fans have been waiting for over 15 years, since the tenth and final season of “Friends” ended in 2004. Since then, we haven’t seen Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc. , David Schwimmer and Matthew Perry together. Well, the wait will finally end.

The special “Friends” reunion that would mark the reunion of the “Friends” cast should have taken place this year, coinciding with the launch of HBO Max, which would have the entire series in its catalog. But 2020 was an unfavorable year for plans and the pandemic ended up postponing the reunion.

Now the reunion plans have been resumed and are slated to take place in March of next year, with the program scheduled to launch again in the spring, says The Hollywood Reporter.

The cast insisted the reunion wasn’t in an instant, with every actor in their house. The idea is to have them together in the same physical space and with a “loud audience” to watch, as “Variety” Robert Greenblatt, director of WarnerMedia Entertainment explains. After all, the reunion is in a spirit of celebration.

Matthew Perry, Chandler of the show, posted a tweet in anticipation of what’s to come. “It looks like we’ll have a full schedule next year. And that’s how I like it, ”he wrote, adding that the reunion is scheduled for early March.

The meeting of friends is postponed to the beginning of March. It looks like we have a busy year ahead. And that’s how I like it!

