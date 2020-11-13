There are few left! Realme 7 5G gets official launch date

While preparing to announce its first smartphones in Brazil, Realme is also planning to launch a new 5G phone in the global market. Known as the Realme 7 5G, the device already had details revealed by rumors and leaks.

Now Realme UK has posted a teaser on its official Twitter account where it finally confirms the launch date of the device. According to the company, the presentation event is scheduled to take place on November 19.

In addition, according to the company’s tradition, the launch of Realme 7 5G will also be broadcast via YouTube, Facebook and even Twitter. See the image published by the company below:

Although not having revealed all the details of the smartphone, Realme already makes it very clear that it has a digital player on the side and a notch to accommodate the front camera. As for other specifications, we still do not have substantial information.

Even so, considering what has already been disclosed, everything indicates that the Realme 7 5G is just the renowned Realme V5 for the global market. So, we have a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution and 90Hz refresh rate.

The processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 720, which works with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The consumer can also take advantage of the four rear cameras with a 48 MP main lens, while the 5000 mAh battery ensures good battery life.

