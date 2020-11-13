The Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi is flashed

The first pictures of the Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi have just appeared on the Internet. This solution promises to be the flagship of the manufacturer ASRock.

This is, of course, a heavily revised version of the AMD benchmark model. Based on the Radeon RX 6800 XT name, it retains some of the original features of its predecessor, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi. For example, we find a central RGB fan that is accompanied by two other larger units in the peripheral.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi, some information

However, the cooling system is much larger to cope with the Radeon RX 6800 XT’s TGP. It’s thicker and requires three expansion slots. On the power side, the card is equipped with three PCIe connections. The device includes a rear panel with RGB, two DisplayPorts, an HDMI output and USB-C. The board shows two switches. The first one allows you to enable the RGB or not and the second one allows you to choose the P-BIOS or the Q-BIOS.

It is likely that this Radeon Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi will offer overclocked frequencies right away. However, we do not have any specific information on this subject.