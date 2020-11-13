Sci-Tech

The Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi is flashed

rej November 13, 2020

The first pictures of the Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi have just appeared on the Internet. This solution promises to be the flagship of the manufacturer ASRock.

This is, of course, a heavily revised version of the AMD benchmark model. Based on the Radeon RX 6800 XT name, it retains some of the original features of its predecessor, the Radeon RX 5700 XT Taichi. For example, we find a central RGB fan that is accompanied by two other larger units in the peripheral.

Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi, some information

However, the cooling system is much larger to cope with the Radeon RX 6800 XT’s TGP. It’s thicker and requires three expansion slots. On the power side, the card is equipped with three PCIe connections. The device includes a rear panel with RGB, two DisplayPorts, an HDMI output and USB-C. The board shows two switches. The first one allows you to enable the RGB or not and the second one allows you to choose the P-BIOS or the Q-BIOS.

It is likely that this Radeon Radeon RX 6800 XT Taichi will offer overclocked frequencies right away. However, we do not have any specific information on this subject.

rej

Related Articles

October 14, 2020
74

Windows 10 Build 19042.572 (20H2) is coming, what’s new?

October 16, 2020
27

Global Solar PV Modules Market Size, Comprehensive Analysis, Development Strategy, Future Plans and Industry Growth with High CAGR by Forecast 2026 | COVID-19 Impact

October 13, 2020
22

Global 3D IC Market Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2019-2026 | Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd, Amkor Technology, United Microelectronics Corporation

October 21, 2020
14

Impact of Covid-19 on Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Testing Devices Market 2020-2028 – BioMerieux, Roche Molecular Diagnostics, Becton, Arbor Vita, Trovagene, DAAN Gene, etc.

Close