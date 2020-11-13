Participation in the camp in the jungle: does Mo Farah risk the Olympic departure?

London (dpa) – He has four Olympic gold medals, has been several times world and European champion and has been knighted by the queen. Now Mo Farah wants to win the next title – as “Jungle King”.

The long-distance runner competes in the new season of the UK version of “I’m a Star – Get Me Out of Here!” (“I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!”), Which starts Sunday at ITV. For this, Farah even risks participating in the Olympic Games.

“I know a lot of people will be surprised because they didn’t expect that from me,” said the 37-year-old on his introduction to ITV. “They associate running and winning with me, but nothing else.” Farah justified her participation with words that German candidates often say: “I want to challenge myself and see what I’m capable of.”

The main concern of the British Athletics Federation UKA is what Farah can do in Tokyo. Last year, the running star announced he would return to the track and attempt to win 10,000-meter gold for the third time at the Olympics in Japan next year. That’s why UKA officials view his next television adventure with skepticism.

The association fears negative effects on Farah’s preparation for the games. Ahead of the show, which this year will not take place in the Australian jungle but in the ruins of Gwrych Castle in North Wales due to the corona situation, all contestants must self-quarantine for two weeks. Farah could then spend up to three more weeks in the Welsh camp.

“This is a sharp cut,” UKA President Jo Coates of the Guardian newspaper said. Coates has mixed feelings. “For me, as a marketer, it’s absolutely perfect when our athletes can be seen on mainstream TV shows,” she admits. “However, I would never tolerate it if performance suffers, but ultimately it does.”

Even though the possibilities to stay in professional shape in the castle camp are limited, Farah wants to stay active in North Wales. “I love to train,” he said. “And when I don’t work out, I get a little crazy.”

Despite impending disgust exams, during which he may have to eat live spiders, maggots, or animal body parts, Sir Mo isn’t worried about food. “I know there is some disgusting stuff in food reviews, but you just have to hold your nose and move on.

One athlete also participates in the camp: javelin thrower and gold medalist Hollie Arnold. The 26-year-old Welshwoman wants to defend her success at the Paralympic Games next year, but before that, she wants to become ‘Jungle Queen’, or as it is called this year in Wales: ‘Castle Queen’.

From the UKA’s perspective, it would be best if neither Mo Farah nor Hollie Arnold won the title and both were rejected by the public as soon as possible – so they could fully focus on preparing for Tokyo again. .