AOK warns of sharp increase in additional contributions in 2022

The Minister of Health Spahn wants to fill the expected financial deficit in the funds of legal health insurance with 16 billion euros. According to the AOK, this is by no means sufficient.

Berlin (dpa) – The Federal Association AOK warns against a drastic increase in the additional health insurance contribution for 2022 after the federal elections.

“Without countermeasures there is a threat of increasing the average additional contribution from 1.3% to 2.5%,” said the president of the federal association, Martin Litsch, of “Augsburger Allgemeine” ( Friday edition). The boss of the AOK strongly criticized the financing of the consequences of the corona pandemic from the legal reserves of health insurance.

The higher federal grant of five billion euros pledged by Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) is nowhere near enough to cover the financial deficit of more than 16 billion euros in statutory health insurance forecasts for 2021, Litsch said. “The coalition wants to fill more than two-thirds of the billion hole with contributors’ money by robbing health insurance companies and increasing the average additional contribution rate,” criticized the AOK boss.

The pandemic is currently hitting the cash registers twice. On the one hand, they would have additional costs due to the crisis, on the other hand, premium income would fall due to the economic crisis. The increase in the average additional contribution for 2021 from 0.2 percentage point to 1.3% is therefore likely to be set too low. The funds are already expected to reduce their reserves.