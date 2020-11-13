Paraguay scores point in Argentina

Buenos Aires (AP) – Argentina suffered the first point loss in South America’s third day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup due to a draw with Paraguay.

Paraguay took the lead in the 21st minute with a penalty which Ángel Romero Villamayor converted in front of empty stands in the Bombonera de Buenos Aires. Nicolás Gónzalez of VfB Stuttgart equalized for the Albiceleste with a header after a corner kick to make it 1-1 before the break. The 41st-minute goal was the first in the 22-year-old’s fourth international game.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Argentina international Exequiel Palacios was seriously injured in the game and had to be taken directly to hospital, where the association said a transverse process fracture of the lumbar vertebra was diagnosed. . The midfielder, who has played for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga since January, will be out for a longer period, an official prediction is still pending.

Superstar Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s alleged first goal in the 57th minute. However, this was refused due to a foul committed almost half a minute earlier after video evidence. Although Argentina lobbied and had an overall possession of 68%, no more goals were scored afterwards.

Argentina had previously beaten Ecuador and Bolivia in qualifying for the World Cup final in Qatar. With seven points, the two-time world champion leads the standings in South America, but big rivals Brazil and Colombia can overtake Friday (local time). Paraguay now has five points.