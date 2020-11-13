Sports

Paraguay scores point in Argentina |

rej November 13, 2020

Buenos Aires (AP) – Argentina suffered the first point loss in South America’s third day of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup due to a draw with Paraguay.

Paraguay took the lead in the 21st minute with a penalty which Ángel Romero Villamayor converted in front of empty stands in the Bombonera de Buenos Aires. Nicolás Gónzalez of VfB Stuttgart equalized for the Albiceleste with a header after a corner kick to make it 1-1 before the break. The 41st-minute goal was the first in the 22-year-old’s fourth international game.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Argentina international Exequiel Palacios was seriously injured in the game and had to be taken directly to hospital, where the association said a transverse process fracture of the lumbar vertebra was diagnosed. . The midfielder, who has played for Leverkusen in the Bundesliga since January, will be out for a longer period, an official prediction is still pending.

Superstar Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s alleged first goal in the 57th minute. However, this was refused due to a foul committed almost half a minute earlier after video evidence. Although Argentina lobbied and had an overall possession of 68%, no more goals were scored afterwards.

Argentina had previously beaten Ecuador and Bolivia in qualifying for the World Cup final in Qatar. With seven points, the two-time world champion leads the standings in South America, but big rivals Brazil and Colombia can overtake Friday (local time). Paraguay now has five points.

rej

Related Articles

October 17, 2020
2

The football hero of VfB Fortuna | Free press

November 5, 2020
58

BVB takes courage for the top of the league: victory in Bruges |

October 28, 2020
17

France General Insurance Market Report- Includes Dynamics, Products, Application | Axa France Vie, Axa France IARD, MMA IARD

October 30, 2020
21

Serbia Payments Landscape Market Report- Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Growth | Intesa Sanpaolo, Komercijalna banka

Close