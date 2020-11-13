V2X for Automotive Market Forecast 2020-2025 Business Growth, Type, Size, Application, Cost, Trends, New Opportunity, Top Companies – Continental AG, Qualcomm, Denso, ETrans

V2X for Automotive Market (2020) Report provides an in-depth summary of V2X for Automotive Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like V2X for Automotive Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The report offers detailed coverage of V2X for Automotive industry and main market trends with impact of coronavirus. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading V2X for Automotive by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

Key Companies

– Continental AG

– Qualcomm

– Denso

– ETrans

– Arada

– HARMAN

– Delphi(Aptiv)

– Autotalks

– Cohda Wireless

– General Motor

– Savari

– Kapsch

Market by Type

– V2V

– V2I

– V2P

– Others

Market by Application

– Road Safety Service

– Automatic Parking System

– Emergency Vehicles

– Auto Car Service

By Region

– Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

– Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

– North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

– Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]

– South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

This report presents the worldwide V2X for Automotive Market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2015-2020 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application. This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Major Points from Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Development

1.2.1 Current Situation

1.2.2 Aspects of COVID-19 Impact

1.3 By Type

Table Type of V2X for Automotive

Figure Global V2X for Automotive Market Share by Type in 2019

1.4 By Application

Table Application of V2X for Automotive

Figure Global V2X for Automotive Market Share by Application in 2019

1.5 By Region

Figure Global V2X for Automotive Market Share by Region in 2019

Figure Asia V2X for Automotive Market Share by Region in 2019

Part 2 Key Companies

2.1 Continental AG

2.1.1 Company Profile

Table Continental AG Overview List

2.1.2 Products & Services Overview

2.1.3 Sales Data List

Table V2X for Automotive Business Operation of Continental AG (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

2.2 Qualcomm

2.3 Denso

2.4 ETrans

2.5 Arada

2.6 HARMAN

2.7 Delphi(Aptiv)

2.8 Autotalks

2.9 Cohda Wireless

2.10 General Motor

2.11 Savari

2.12 Kapsch

Part 3 Global Market Status and Future Forecast

3.1 Global Market by Region

Table Global V2X for Automotive Market by Region, 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Figure Global V2X for Automotive Market Share by Region in 2019 (Million USD)

And More…

