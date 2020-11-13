🔎 Means of transport – definition and explanations

introduction

A means of transport or means of transport or transport system is a certain means of transport that is mainly characterized by the vehicle used and, consequently, by the infrastructure it has implemented. When several means of transport (transport, from the Latin trans, beyond and portare to carry, is the act of transporting something or someone from one place to another.) Are combined to carry out a transport operation (transport is the fact that something or someone is transported from one place to another, mostly with vehicles and rails …) multimodality term that is used.

mode of transport

A means of transport is in general (SENS (Strategies for Engineered Negligible Senescence) is a scientific project aimed at radically extending life expectancy …) an accessory that is used by a human to get from point (graphic) A to point B, it must be open to the public and have an approved patent pending. There are different modes of transport, such as the car, the motorcycle (A motorcycle, also called Apocope Moto, is a motorized vehicle with two single-track wheels (the wheels are in a row). The driver is sitting there by …) and the Velocipede (Vélocipède is the French name that Karl Drais gave his Draisienne for the import into France in 1818, it then becomes a name …), which are individual means of transport. There are also public transport options such as the bus (A bus, also known as a bus, luxury bus or intercity bus, is a means of road transport that can comfortably accommodate several travelers for long distances.) , Abbreviation for Metropolitan Railroad, is a subway subway, mostly on viaduct …), the train (A train is a guided vehicle that travels on rails A train consists of several cars (for transporting people) and / or …), the taxi (the taxi is a private land vehicle that is driven by a driver and is intended to pay for the transport of passengers and their luggage.) Door to …), the monorail (a monorail is a guided transport system with a single rail. Vehicles can spread themselves on the rail or with different …) … hang well Others. Finally, taking into account their cost and the particular status for which they are used, there is also the boat (A boat is a human construction that can float and move on water, led or not by its occupants Requirements of sea or river traffic and …) and the aircraft (according to the official definition of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), an aircraft is an aircraft that is heavier than the air that is propelled by an engine element (in the case of a Device without …), which are generally a means of mass transport (the term mass denotes two quantities tied to a body: one quantifies the inertia of the body (the mass …) used for the displacement (in geometry is a shift a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles.In psychoanalysis, the shift is a defense mechanism that displaces the value , and finally the importance in architecture …) over long distances.

Relationship between the mode of transport and its environment

The means of transport depends on the environment in which the transport vehicles are used: Land: (guided transport in general and rail transport in particular), road transport; maritime; River or by canals; Aerospace: (space transportation and air transportation).

What this article is not intended to describe

Transportation or locomotion

Transport and locomotion should also not be confused: for example, walking (walking (pleonasm walking is also widely used)) is a natural form of locomotion. It consists of a movement in alternating support of the legs, standing and in …), running (running: this word has several meanings, all of which have to do with movement.), Roller skating, scooter riding (the scooter or scooter was first a toy child, consisting of a board (carried by two or three wheels) on which one puts his foot, the other leg …), the bat, the bicycle (a bicycle, in common parlance also called a bicycle) is a Land vehicle consisting of two in-line wheels – hence its name. La …) and so many others are modes of locomotion because they serve (Servent is the contraction of the word server and client). just to “move” and not to move anything other than yourself.

The type of propulsion should also not be confused (propulsion is the principle that allows a body to move in its surrounding space. It uses a propellant that is used by …) (or traction) and means of transport.

For example, the propulsion (or traction) can be an animal (draft animals) or a wind turbine (a wind turbine is a device that uses the driving force of the wind. This power can be used mechanically (in the case of a pumping wind turbine)) or electricity generate (in the case of …) (by the wind (wind is the movement of an atmosphere, a mass of gas that is on the surface of a planet). violent …) with sails), motorized (heat engines or electric motors).

Before the industrial revolution and the invention of the steam engine (The steam engine is an invention, the most important developments of which date back to the 18th century. It is a thermal combustion engine …) and the machine (A. Motor is a device that generates non-mechanical energy ( e.g. wind, chemistry, electrics, heat) into mechanical energy or work.[réf. nécessaire]) Combustion (Combustion is an exothermic chemical oxidation-reduction reaction. If the combustion is intense, it leads to a flame or even an explosion.) Internal (In France this name refers to a doctor, a pharmacist or a dentist, both in the activity as well as in the training in the hospital or in the office for a variable duration, depending on …), for example only these energy sources (in common sense energy refers to everything that allows’ doing work, warmth, making light, Generate movement.) Were generally used to generate movement. Due to the fashionable effect, these renewable energy sources have recently resulted in these energies being classified as “soft”. by assimilation, when a transport or movement is carried out by means of a vehicle (a vehicle is a mobile device that allows people or loads to be moved from one point to another), using this type of energy it is common ( Use is the action of using something.) To call them “soft transports”. Etymologically, this name may not be the most relevant.

The different types of drive, such as those that use humans (a man is an adult male individual of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or simply “man” …) as a motor (a motor (who)) Latin mōtor: “the one that stirs “) is a device that moves matter by providing force. It performs …) or animal traction to move a wheelbarrow (the wheelbarrow is a small “hand” dumper (too) human energy). It is the ergonomic tool for transporting materials or tools on land which …) can be a rickshaw (The rickshaw is a means of transport for people used in Japan and in Asia The rickshaw is a means of transport for goods that are in Africa and used in …) … and so many other vehicles is not covered in this article as it is not intended to describe engines, power sources, or types of propulsion.

Truck transport

Road transportation appeared first (backpack transportation (in anatomy, in vertebrates, including humans, the back is the part of the body made up of vertebrae and ribs. The backs were most …) of humans, traction of animals)

Long-distance rail transport then developed, especially in countries (land comes from the Latin pagus, which denoted a territorial and tribal subdivision to a limited extent (of the order of a few hundred km²), subdivision of the civilian population …) industrialized from the moment the steam engine () was invented.

Finally, road transport by cars, especially in industrialized countries, has increased the standard of living thanks to the invention of the internal combustion engine, the Taylorization of production, the reduction in vehicle costs and the increase in the number of cars (standard of living refers to the quality and quantity of goods and services offered to the population It is generally measured as real income (ie in …), availability (availability of) or a system’s measure of performance determined by dividing the operating time of the equipment or system by the duration …) of the Fuels and also by building numerous and dense road infrastructures.

Even in industrialized countries, long-distance transport transports more goods (in tonne-kilometers per year) and passengers (in kilometers (the meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the unit) base length of the international system. It is defined as the distance that the Light in …) per year, as rail transport (data (In information technology (IT) is data a) A frequently coded elementary description of a thing, a business transaction, an event, etc. (encrypted) is provided later.

This phenomenon is likely related to:

Chain production (The word chain can have several meanings 🙂 Automobile (A car or car is a land vehicle that drives itself by means of an engine. This vehicle is designed for traffic, etc.) and to lower the cost price in industrialized countries with higher wages, again in industrialized countries with the construction of numerous and dense infrastructures, again only industrialized in countries in order to ensure the greater flexibility of road transport, while freight transport (freight transport is a regulated economic activity both in individual countries and internationally) has remained rigid.

Even if the development of automotive systems continues in many areas (composites, mixer motors, electronics, informatics – information contraction and automation – the field of scientific, technical and industrial activity related to automatic processing, etc.), guidance, etc.) in 2007 Environmental problems related to gases (A gas is a series of atoms or molecules that are very weakly connected and almost independent. In the gaseous state, matter has no shape or volume of its own: a gas tends to burn …) which is responsible for the greenhouse effect (The greenhouse effect is a natural process that, with a given energy consumption, electromagnetic, starting from the sun (in the case of …), the congestion of cities and the consequences for health (health is a state of complete physical , mental and social well-being and does not consist solely of a lack n of disease or ailment.) Pollution concerns pent some nations and some governments. It is likely that much more developments will take place. Heavy weights (weight is the force of gravity caused by gravity and inertia and exerted by the earth on a mass body only because of the proximity of the earth …) Heavy weights make up 6.3% of the kilometers traveled (figure) 2004 ) and 8.9% of fatal accidents; 13.7% of road fatalities (The word “road” is derived from the Latin (via) rupta, literally “broken path”, meaning dug into the rock to clear the way.) Are involved in an accident with a heavy truck (A Heavy truck is a road vehicle with a weight of more than 3.5 tons that is assigned either to the transport of goods (truck, semi-trailer, road train) or …).