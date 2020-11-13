📰 El Niño forms oceanic whirlpools

El Niño in the Eastern Pacific is the dominant climate mode in the tropics, known for its effects on global atmospheric circulation and the circulation of the tropical oceans. Less well known is the effect on the vortex component of maritime transport (road traffic (Anglicism: road traffic) is the movement of motor vehicles on a road) which contributes to transportation (transportation is the one that carries something or someone from one place to another, mostly with vehicles and communication channels (Road, canal …). Through …) properties between the coast and the ocean (In geography, an ocean is often defined as a huge salt water surface is..) Offshore and which is poorly represented in climate models, especially because of its insufficient resolution.

Surface temperature anomalies (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has multiple meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical boundary, and is often …) of the sea (The term sea encompasses several realities.) (Left) and activity (The term activity can refer to a profession.) Whirling during the southern spring-summer period along Peru / Chile (right) (The southern word (from the Latin australis) is an adjective that qualifies what refers to the southern Hemisphere is located.) Of 1997/98 from respective observations (observation is the action of attentive monitoring of phenomena, without the desire to modify them by means of appropriate investigation and investigation. The joy explains the very large …) and data (In In information technology (IT), data is a basic description of a thing, often coded, of a business transaction, an event, etc. ) altimetric. The black contours (right) indicate the areas where vortex activity is generally intense (average over the period 1993-2018).



Using high-resolution ocean models and almost 30 years of sea level altimetry data (sea level is the average height of the sea surface relative to an appropriate reference level.) A Franco-Peruvian team has just shown that El Niño (El Niño (literally “flow of the baby Jesus”, because it appears shortly after Christmas) originally referred to a current …) turbulence (La turbulence denotes the state of a liquid, liquid or gas in which the speed has a vortex character at all points: vortices including the …) along the ocean the coasts of Peru and Chile, where the deep water rises to the surface (upward phenomenon). In particular, it was highlighted that only the strongest, and therefore rarest, El Niño events had an impact on eddy activity, which explains the long-term trends recorded for the mesoscale ocean circulation in this region. .

On the other hand, the amplitude (in this simple wave equation 🙂 of the variations in vortex activity induced by these events is not related to their intensity (usually measured by the temperature indices of the sea surface). . The extreme El Niño events of 1997/98 and 2015/2016 therefore had a much smaller impact on the vortex activity observed by altimetry than the 1972/73 event, which was considered moderate.

This oceanic region is one of the emerging regions (La Remontée d’eau)[1] (Upwelling in English) is an oceanographic phenomenon that occurs when strong sea breezes (usually seasonal winds) push the surface waters of the oceans, leaving a vacuum in which …) the most productive in the world (the word world can) denote: ), also contains a zone called minimum oxygen (oxygen is a chemical element of the chalcogen family, symbol O and atomic number 8), the development of which remains very uncertain under anthropogenic conditions. Understanding how turbulence in the ocean affects this zone with minimal oxygen content is one of the goals of two ongoing cooperation projects (FutureMares, CE2COAST).

