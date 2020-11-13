📰 The flight of the dinosaurs

The prehistoric bird, the Archeopteryx, that feathered dinosaur with wings, should be more careful. He would have at least two competitors. “There would not be a single ancestor of birds, but rather several branches of the tree (A tree is a land plant that is capable of growing by itself at a height of generally more than seven meters. Trees acquire one. ..) of evolution, including new species in the vicinity of birds “, presents the paleontologist of McGill University (McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, is one of the oldest universities in Canada.), Hans Larsson. + Image: McGill University



On the one hand the dromaeosaurids – the famous “birds of prey” and on the other hand the theropod troodontids – we recently read in a study. This update of the phylogenetic tree of small feathered dinosaurs (discounting is the method by which the same financial flows that are not directly comparable because they occur at different times … the (not so) linear history of the flight of dinosaurs, explains the Holder of the Canadian Chair of Paleontology (Paleontology is the science that studies the fossil remains of living things from the past and the evolutionary implications of these studies.) From vertebrates (Vertebrates form a sub-branch of the animal kingdom. This taxon which in its modern version excludes hagfish.) , is considered to be …) and co-author of this research (Scientific research primarily refers to all actions undertaken by companies with regard to the generation and development of scientific knowledge. Through metonymic expansion, scientific research, etc.).

By studying today’s bird flight and analyzing the fossils recently discovered in China, the researchers show that there is great potential for these families’ ability to be able to soar and even propel themselves to fly.

For example, the dromaeosaurids or carnivorous velociraptors have an appetite (appetite is the desire to eat. Appetite exists in the most developed forms of life to regulate the amount of energy that must be provided for the needs of the metabolism.) Illustrated by the film Jurassic Park – medium-sized Dinosaurs (the average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of the set would have if they …) could have flown with claws and feathers. This family includes the microraptors (microraptorin dromaeosaurids), which, according to the study, are most likely to have completed a powered flight.

The size of a Blue Jay (blue (from the old High German “blao” = brilliant)) is one of the three basic colors. Its wavelength is roughly between …), which the microraptor undoubtedly possessed The muscles that are necessary to move its large wings and thus exceed the limit of gliding – to the point (graphic) where you can move modern birds know how to move in the sky (the sky is the atmosphere of the earth as seen from the bottom of the planet.) lift off the ground.

Another family of small dinosaurs resembling birds, the Theropods troodontidae, might also join this select small group of dinosaurs, likely flown and related to the “Avalians,” the group to which the Archeopteryx (Archeopteryx or Archeopteryx ( Archeopteryx) are a genus of extinct animals that are considered to be the oldest known birds (tropical animals …).

Less known than the latter, the specimens of these tiny dinosaurs originate from China and are fairly complete. They show detailed morphology, wings and feathers. Among them were the Anchiornithinae – a close family of the Archeopteryx – including the Xiaotingia, which, according to the researchers, also had a strong flight potential.

This experiment (The experiment is a scientific method that consists in testing, through repeated experiments, the validity of a hypothesis and obtaining quantitative data that will allow it to be refined. It is carried out by one or …) the winged locomotion or practiced “beaten flight” could therefore have occurred at least three times in these distant times (time is a concept that was developed by humans in order to record changes in the world.). “And with different flight styles, probably less elegant than today’s birds. The portrait is therefore more complex than we thought,” continues Hans Larsson. The model of the dinosaur (dinosaur (from the Greek dinosaur)) forms an extremely diverse group of diapsid vertebrates currently represented by birds turns out to be out of date. And new fossils may hold other surprises in store for us.

The idea that many carnivores were able to ascend from Earth at this time (Earth is the third planet in the solar system in order of increasing distance from the Sun and fourth in size and …) n ‘is certainly not new. “Flying was the coolest thing for little dinosaurs at that time,” said François Therrien, curator of dinosaur paleoecology at the Royal Tyrrell Canadian Museum of Paleontology. “Paleontologists have been dealing with this idea for decades. The interesting thing about this study is how popular it was with the crowd (in set theory, a set intuitively refers to a collection of objects (the parts of the whole, “one …) of the kind, and it was all about that Ancestors of birds? The study asks good questions. “

The study of the musculature of modern birds turns out to be a good head start in his opinion (Anderlik-Varga-Iskola-Sport (Anderlik-Varga-Ecole-Sport) was used to denote a Hungarian sports car project that actually hides a monoplace de …) to find certain lines that probably tried to fly away. And no doubt many have tried with varying degrees of success. He is happy to be a judge (The judge can be a lawyer appointed or elected to perform his or her office. He can also be a simple citizen temporarily called upon to spread justice. This is especially true of those who make up a jury form.) François Therrien that the researchers were able to avoid the controversy of the specification “a real bird (A bird (or a class of Aves) is a tetrapod that belongs to the branch of vertebrates. If there are nearly 10,000 …) or not “by discarding the term” Aves “to prefer” Avialés “(Avialae), which makes it possible to include this type of species that are likely to fly.

To understand what happened (the past is first and foremost a concept linked to time: it is composed of all the successive configurations of the world and is against …), according to him, requires more detailed analysis and the discovery of complete copies . “Not just the feathers and forearms (in humans, the forearm is the part of the upper extremity between the elbow and wrist.) Because flight requires quantity (quantity is a term of generic metrology (number, quantity); a scalar, a vector, a number of objects or some other way of denoting the value of a collection or group of things.) Muscles and the fact that they have evolved Keep that ability. For the moment (The moment denotes the smallest element of the Time. The moment is not an interval of time. It cannot therefore be regarded as a duration.) The Archeopteryx remains undoubtedly, the real birds closest, “cuts the curator.

