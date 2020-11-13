U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report adds 2020-2026 U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers report that offers an exhaustive coverage of the industry with brief analysis, data charts, figures, statistics that help take business decisions, company profiles and more.

Increased pervasiveness of various chronic conditions among geriatric population is a major factor driving the growth of ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) market in the U.S. These centers are gaining popularity among patients owing to their faster and cost-effective options for surgeries as compared to other medical establishments.

As per type of ownership, physician & corporation segment is projected to expand with a CAGR of 4.4% during 2020-2026. The ownership works on the principle that corporation handle various financial matters, which enables physicians to concentrate on surgical treatments in the facility.

Request sample copy of this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2525413/?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

Alternatively, cardiovascular surgery segment is expected to register substantial growth during the study period. High occurrence rates of heart-related disorders owing to adoption of sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy eating habits is favoring the market scenario.

The report cites that plastic surgery segment is expected to be worth USD 3 billion by the year 2026, primarily due to rising number of aesthetic surgical treatments across the United States. According to ASPS (American Society of Plastic Surgeons), around 18 million people in U.S. went through minimally invasive cosmetic procedures in 2018. Increasing awareness pertaining to low cost plastic surgeries available in ambulatory surgical centers is also stimulating the industry outlook.

The single-specialty ambulatory surgical centers market segment is anticipated to surpass USD 21 billion by the year 2026. These facilities offer lean efficient operations which help in lowering costs. Single-specialty ASCs are less resource-intensive as compared to their counterpart. In addition, improving number of skilled medical professions is positively impacting the segmental growth.

By service type, treatment segment is reckoned to witness a y-o-y growth rate of 5% between 2019 and 2026. Ambulatory surgical centers offer low-cost and faster treatment options to patients. Revolutionary outpatient services with exceptional care and favorable patient outcomes as compared to hospitals is boosting the popularity of ASCs for treatment.

The major contenders in U.S. ambulatory surgical centers industry are Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Management Professionals, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Surgery Partners, Regent Surgical Health LLC, Proliance Surgeons Inc., Physicians Endoscopy, NueHealth Enterprises LLC, Nobilis (Elite Surgical Affiliates), Medical Facilities LLC, HCA Healthcare, Foundation Healthcare, Covenant Surgical Partners (KKR), Constitution Surgery Alliance, ASD Management, AMSURG (Envision Healthcare Solutions) and Ambulatory Surgical Centers of America.

Question & Answer: U.S. Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market

Question 1: Which factors are propelling growth of ambulatory surgical centers industry in the U.S.?

Answer: Ambulatory surgical centers in the U.S. are gaining popularity among patients owing to their faster and cost-effective options for surgeries as compared to other medical establishments.

Question 2: Why are plastic surgery seekers opting for ambulatory surgical centers?

Answer: Surge in number of non-invasive aesthetic enhancement surgeries and increasing awareness pertaining to low cost plastic surgeries available in ambulatory surgical centers are also stimulating the industry outlook.

Question 3: How is the competitive landscape of U.S. ambulatory surgical centers market defined?

Answer: The major contenders in U.S. ambulatory surgical centers industry are Tenet Healthcare, Surgical Management Professionals, Surgical Care Affiliates, SurgCenter Development, Surgery Partners, Regent Surgical Health LLC and Proliance Surgeons Inc. among others.

Complete Report At: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/u-s-ambulatory-surgical-centers-market?utm_source=Marketwatch.com&utm_medium=AN

About Us:

Marketstudyreport.com allows you to manage and control all corporate research purchases to consolidate billing and vendor management. You can eliminate duplicate purchases and customize your content and license management.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report LLC

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog