Reports: Prime Minister Johnson loses more confidant

A bitter struggle for power continues at the seat of government in London. Prime Minister Johnson is on the verge of losing his confidant Dominic Cummings as well, media reports.

London (AP) – Influential UK government adviser Dominic Cummings will resign this year, media have reported.

Broadcasters Sky and BBC reported on Friday evening the imminent resignation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s confidant. Previously, a power struggle between different groups within the management had made headlines, which is also seen as the reason for the previously announced resignation of Johnson’s chief communications officer Lee Cain. Cain and Cummings have a close relationship with each other.

Cummings “will step down from government” before Christmas, the BBC said citing a high-ranking electrical appliance source. The 48-year-old is considered a shooter at the seat of government. He is one of the powerful Brexiteers who see Britain’s exit from the EU as a historic achievement and have been setting the tone for Downing Street for some time.

There is also mad speculation about the resignation of Johnson’s communications chief, Cain, and there is talk in the British press of “chaos in Downing Street”. On Wednesday, Cain was traded for the important post of Chief of Staff. But then, late that evening, he suddenly announced that he would take his hat off at the end of the year without justification. Shortly thereafter, resignation rumors about Cummings began to emerge. Both are Johnson’s companions on the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016, in which the British narrowly voted to leave the EU.