Windows 7 and ESU, to use the second year, you have to pay for the first

Windows 7 was officially discontinued last January. Because computers in this environment are no longer the target of security updates.

Microsoft stopped servicing Windows 7 earlier this year. This operating system is now on its own. Obviously, the giant no longer offers correction. If vulnerabilities are discovered, they are not fixed.

However, there is a solution for businesses. The giant is behind a program called Extended Security Update (ESU), which is designed to keep Windows 7 serviced for three years. This service is not free and the price per PC subscription is getting more expensive every year.

Windows 7 is slowly preparing for the second year of “extended” updates. Microsoft is announcing this

“If your organization was unable to update its devices to a currently supported version of Windows before January 12, 2021, ESU may provide security updates for these devices by January 11. January 2022.

This helps protect these devices as you complete your Windows and Windows Server upgrade projects. Many organizations have migrated to the latest version of Windows 10 or Windows Server. Those who have deployed Windows 10 are getting solid threat protection […]”

Windows 7 is still lucrative for Microsoft

In theory, the ESU should give companies time to upgrade to a supported version of Windows. This migration started in January 2020, but Windows 7 is still very present in the IT landscape. It is not easy to change the operating system, especially in a professional environment.

It is interesting to note that it is not possible to subscribe to the second year of the ESU program after the subscription amount for the first year has been paid. The giant explains

“If your organization did not purchase the first year of ESU coverage, you must purchase both the first and second years of each applicable Windows 7 or Windows Server device before installing and activating the keys. MAK of year 2 for updates. “

This policy applies to Windows 7 Service Pack 1, Windows 7 Professional for Embedded Systems, Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 / SP2, and Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 / SP2 for Embedded Systems.