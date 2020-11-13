Sports

Bavaria vs. Wolfsburg: Voss-Tecklenburg expects better game

rej November 13, 2020

Munich (dpa) – The Bundesliga women’s football summit between leaders FC Bayern Munich and defending champion VfL Wolfsburg on Sunday (2 p.m. / BR, NDR, MagentaSport) will be a ‘top match’ of the opinion of national coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

You expect “an exciting and varied game at eye level,” the 52-year-old said in an interview with the German news agency. “In my opinion, the form of the day will be decisive.”

VfL have a lot of bad luck with injuries, “but they still have a high-quality squad, and Bayern are making a strong and stable impression this season. I believe the championship will be open until the end, ”said the national coach. The women of Bayern lead the standings without losing any points or conceding a goal after eight match days, ahead of the women of Wolfsburg, who are two points behind. There are many domestic German and foreign players in both teams.

In view of the last two international matches of the year on November 27 in Ingolstadt against Greece and on December 1 in Dublin against Ireland, the national coach hopes to obtain the available players from the clubs despite the corona pandemic. “We are in close contact with the clubs and so far there has been no sign that our players will not be deactivated,” said Voss-Tecklenburg, who will announce the squad for the last two qualifiers of the Championship. Europe Monday.

