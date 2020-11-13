U21 coach Kuntz: New on Instagram for the “boys”

Braunschweig (dpa) – National Under-21 coach Stefan Kuntz (58) recently created his own profile on Instagram for good contact with his players.

“I have a relatively large number of young players around me,” Kuntz told ProSieben MAXX. And in the social network, he can very well follow what his “boys” are doing. “So of course you have other things to talk about when you meet them and can ask what was going on when you posted this and that,” said the 1996 European football champion.

Thursday evening, the number of his followers increased during the match by approximately 40 to well exceed 700. He himself has not yet followed any of his players. “Because I don’t know how to do it yet,” Kuntz joked ahead of his side’s friendly against Slovenia. “The game is important, everything else comes after.”

After the 1: 1 (1: 0) against the Slovenes with the German goal of debutant Manuel Wintzheimer with a penalty (42nd), Kuntz is counting on an improvement in his team’s performance for the decisive European Championship qualifier against the Wales Tuesday. “There is enough that we can improve,” said Kuntz.

The German team leads its qualifying group with 15 points ahead of Belgium (13). The first of the group and the top five finalists will qualify for the European Championship in Slovenia and Hungary next year.