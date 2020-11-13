Millie Bobby Brown will have a new movie on Netflix – with dragons

The connection with the streaming giant remains strong and this time even with some nuances when it comes to working.

English fans rejoice

Although she made small appearances in series, it was with “Stranger Things” that Millie Bobby Brown became a part of our list of well-known actors. At only 16 years old, the young Englishwoman is now preparing to embark on a new project with Netflix.

After “Enola Holmes”, Millie continues to thrill the industry and has a new project about to be known. She will be called “Damsel” and in addition to counting on her presence as an actress, she will also have her as an executive producer.

This new film tells the story of Princess Elodie, represented by the British, who thinks of marrying Prince Henry. However, he will be sacrificed to a dragon, and the story revolves around this fight between Millie and the dreaded dragon. The work is written by Dan Mazeau and features Juan Carlos Fresnadillo as director. As of yet, there are no further details or expected release date.

No wonder this relationship between Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix will last, as “Enola Holmes” was viewed by 76 million users in the first 28 days she joined the platform.

At the same time, “Stranger Things” fans can rest assured that recordings for the show’s fourth season resumed in early October.