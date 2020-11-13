Latest Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| GrainCorp, Malteurop, Rahr Corporation, Boortmalt and more.

The Global Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 17.6 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 20.4 Billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 3.0%. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 118 Tables and 47 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Malt Extracts and Ingredients Market:

GrainCorp (Australia)

Malteurop (France)

Rahr Corporation (US)

Boortmalt (Belgium)

GroupeSoufflet (France)

Maltproducts (US)

Holland Malt (Netherlands)

Maltexco (Chile)

Barmalt (India)

IREKS (Germany)

Muntons PLC (US)

Simpsons (UK)

Viking Malt (Finland)

Agraria (Argentina)

Puremalt (Scotland)

Cerex (The Netherlands)

EDME Ltd. (England)

Imperial Malt (India)

DiastatischeProducten (The Netherland)

LaihianMallas (Finland)

“The barley segment is projected to be the largest segment in the malt extracts and ingredients market during the forecast period.”

Barley, being one of the primary sources of beer in the brewing industry, is dominating the market. There is an upsurge in demand for beer among the youth in the Asia Pacific region, which is why the major players are looking to expand their capacities to meet the demand.Also, the increase in the production and export of barley has contributed to market growth.

“The dry form segment is dominant in the malt extracts and ingredients market.”

Manufacturers prefer the dry form more than the liquid form of malt extracts and ingredients. The dry form is easy to handle. Also, the cost of storage and transportation associated with it is lower than that of the liquid form of ingredients. This makes the final cost of the products lower.

“Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share.”

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for malt extracts and ingredients. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to invest in luxury foods. The rise in recreational activities has increased the market for beer production, which is the primary application of malt extracts and ingredients. The growth of the market can also be attributed to the various uses of malt-based foods such as bread, cookies, and confectionaries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Value Chain: Manufacturers–80%, Suppliers – 20%

By Designation: CXO–44%,Managers – 34%, Executives –22%

By Region: Europe– 40%, Asia Pacific – 30%, North America –15%, South America – 10%, MEA – 5%

