Latest Lithium Compounds Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A, Livent Corporation and more.

The Lithium Compounds Market is projected to grow from USD 5.3 Billion in 2020 to USD 13.5 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2020 to 2025.This report spread across 390 Pages, Profiling 25 Companies and Supported with 543 Tables and 60 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Lithium Compounds Market:

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile S.A. (SQM) (Chile)

Livent Corporation (US)

Albemarle Corporation (US)

Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. (China)

Ganfeng Lithium Company Limited (China).

China Lithium Products Technology Company Limited (China)

Sichuan Ni&Co Guorun New Materials Company Limited (China)

Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Company Limited (China)

Nemaska Lithium Inc. (Canada)

Bacanora Lithium (United Kingdom)

Lithium Americas (Canada)

Galaxy Resources Limited (Australia)

Orocobre Limited (Australia)

Shandong Ruifu Lithium Industry Company Limited (China)

Neo Lithium Corporation (Canada)

Millennial Lithium Corporation (Canada)

“The lithium hydroxide derivative segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on derivative, the lithium hydroxide segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increase in its applications and the economic extraction and processing of lithium hydroxide from brines, sedimentary rocks, and pegmatites. Also, there is potential for an increase in the demand for lithium hydroxide in cathodes with higher nickel content, namely NCM 811 cathodes, which include eight parts nickel, one part cobalt, and one part manganese.

“The Li-ion batteries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.”

Based on end use, the Li-ion batteries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The use and easy accessibility of electrical energy have been possible due to the use of energy storage devices, which act as an important complement to fluctuating energy sources. These storage devices act as the missing link between energy production and utilization, thus balancing the supply and demand equation.

“Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the lithium compounds market during the forecast period.”

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the lithium compounds market from 2020 to 2025. The market here has witnessed growth in the last few years, owing to the growing economies of countries and the increasing consumption of lithium for lithium-ion battery manufacturing in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C-level Executives – 35%, Directors – 35%, and Others – 30%

By Region: North America – 60%, Europe – 15%, Asia Pacific – 10%, South America – 10%, Middle East & Africa – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Lithium Compounds Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Landscape Mapping, 2019

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Innovators

2.3 Dynamic Differentiators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Benchmarking

3.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

3.2 Business Strategy Excellence

4 Market Ranking of Key Players

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Acquisitions

5.2 Agreements

5.3 Expansions

5.4 Joint Ventures

5.5 Innovative Technology

5.6 Divestments

