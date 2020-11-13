Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Forecasts Growth By 2025 | Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton Company, Yokogawa Electric Corporation and more.

Latest research report on “Global Distributed Temperature Sensing Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Overall Distributed Temperature Sensing Market is expected to grow from US$ 734 Million in 2020 to US$ 958 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5%. This report spread across 154 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 78 Tables and 48 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Distributed Temperature Sensing Market:

Schlumberger Limited (US)

Halliburton Company (US)

Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Weatherford International PLC (Switzerland)

Sumitomo Electric Industries (Japan)

OFS Fitel (US)

AP Sensing GmbH (Germany)

Bandweaver Technologies (China)

NKT Photonics (Germany)

GESO GmbH & Co. (Germany)

“Oil & gas application to hold largest share of distributed temperature sensing market until 2025”

The oil & gas application is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. DTS technology has become an integral part of the oil & gas industry. DTS systems help in continuous, real-time down hole monitoring to optimize the operational and economic performance of assets. This enables reservoir engineers to gain a better understanding of the injection and production dynamics, and accordingly optimizing the production and improving recovery, subsequently leading to improved profits.

“Rest of the World (RoW)to be largest market for distributed temperature sensing until 2025”

Rest of the World (RoW) is expected to hold the largest share of the distributed temperature sensing market during the forecast period.The Middle East is expected to offer a huge platform for the potential growth of the distributed temperature sensing market. Countries in the Middle East are the largest producers of crude oil in the world; the increasing use of DTS systems for various oil and gas applications is driving the growth of the DTS market in this region.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 -45%, Tier 2 -30%, and Tier 3 -25%

By Designation: C-level Executives -30%, Directors-25%, andOthers-45%

By Region: North America -45%, Europe -30%, APAC -20%, and RoW -5%

Competitive Landscape of Distributed Temperature Sensing Market:

