Latest Controlled-release Fertilizers Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Nutrien Ltd, Yara International ASA, ICL, Scotts Miracle-Gro, Koch Industries and more.

The Controlled-Release Fertilizers Market is estimated at USD 2.4 Billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to reach USD 3.2 Billion by 2025. This report spread across 227 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 151 Tables and 64 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

ICL (Israel)

Scotts Miracle-Gro (US)

Koch Industries (US)

Helena Chemical (US)

Kingenta (China)

SQM (Chile)

Haifa Chemicals (Israel)

JCAM AGRI. (Japan)

COMPO EXPERT (Germany)

Nufarm Ltd. (Australia)

The Andersons Inc. (US)

Van Iperen International (Netherlands)

Mosaic Company (US)

OCI Nitrogen (Netherlands)

AgroLiquid (US)

DeltaChem (Germany)

SK Specialties (Malaysia)

PursellAgri-Tech (US)

“The non-agriculture segment in controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2020.”

The growing usage of controlled-release fertilizers for non-agricultural segments, such as turf & ornamentals, is driving the market. For more than a decade, CRF has been used for turf & ornamental grass in the US; however, its demand is increasing recently in developing countries. Thus, the easy application of controlled-release fertilizers on ornamental crops is a major factor driving its market.

“The N-stabilizers segment in controlled-release fertilizers market is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2020.”

The controlled-release fertilizers market is broadly segmented into slow-release, coated &encapsulated, and N-stabilizers. In terms of volume, the N-stabilizers segment is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. The segment is estimated to be the largest market, owing to the vast adoption of these fertilizers across the globe for agricultural crops, and their viable purchasing price.

“Fertigation segment, by application method, led the market in 2016.”

On the basis of application method, the fertigation segment dominated the market in 2019, in terms of value and volume, due to the rising area under irrigation across the globe and benefits associated with fertigation such as uniform application, reduced labor, and higher application rate for larger fields, which are also projected to drive the fertigation method of application.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 33%,and Tier 3 – 22%

By Designation: Director-level -45%, C-level – 33%, and Others*- 22%

By Region: North America – 24%, Europe- 29%, Asia Pacific- 35%, and Rest of the World** – 12%

Competitive Landscape of Controlled-release Fertilizers Market:

1 Overview

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

2.3 Innovators

2.4 Emerging Companies

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Up/SME)

3.1 Terminology/Nomenclature

3.1.1 Progressive Companies

3.1.2 Starting Blocks

3.1.3 Responsive Companies

3.1.4 Dynamic Companies

4 Market Share Analysis, 2018

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2 Agreements

5.3 Expansions

5.4 Partnerships, Collaborations, and New Product Launches

