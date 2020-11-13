Latest Rheology Modifiers Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2024| Arkema, The Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE and more.

The Global Rheology Modifiers Market size is projected to grow from US$ 7.2 Billion in 2019 to US$ 8.6 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.5%. This report spread across 173 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 115 Tables and 50 figures are now available in this research.

Top Companies profiled in the Rheology Modifiers Market:

Arkema (France)

The Dow Chemical Company (US)

BASF SE (Germany)

Lubrizol Corporation (US)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Elementis Plc. (UK)

Croda International Plc. (UK)

Ashland (US)

Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands)

BYK Additives & Instruments (Germany)

“Organic is projected to account for the largest share of the overall rheology modifiers market, in terms of value, between 2019 and 2024.”

Organic rheology modifiers are diverse in terms of chemistry and availability than inorganic rheology modifiers and are mainly based on natural raw materials. They have been further classified into two major types, natural and synthetic. The demand for organic rheology modifiers is very high in all the applications. This is mainly due to its high performance and environmentally friendly nature.

“Paints & Coatings is the largest application in the overall rheology modifiers market in terms of value.”

The consumption of rheology modifiers is very high in the paints & coatings application. Paints & coatings are defined as a mixture or dispersion of opaque pigments or powders in a liquid. These include all organic and inorganic coatings, such as enamels, varnishes, emulsions, and bituminous coatings.

“Rapid industrialization in APAC to drive the demand for rheology modifiers.”

The APAC rheology modifiers market is projected to be the largest during the forecast period. The growing industrialization and infrastructural development in the region have offered enormous opportunities for the use of rheology modifiers across various applications in APAC.The major rheology modifiers markets in APAC are China, Japan, India, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 60%, Tier 2 -30%, and Tier 3 – 10%

By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Director Level – 60%, and Others – 10%

By Region:North America – 35%, Europe – 20%,APAC- 30%, South America – 5%,Middle East & Africa – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Rheology Modifiers Market:

1 Introduction

2 Competitive Leadership Mapping, Tier 1 Companies

2.1 Visionary Leaders

2.2 Dynamic Differentiators

3 Strength of Product Portfolio

4 Business Strategy Excellence

5 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises)

5.1 Progressive Companies

5.2 Responsive Companies

5.3 Starting Blocks

6 Strength of Product Portfolio

7 Business Strategy Excellence

8 Market Share Analysis

9 Competitive Scenarios

9.1 New Product Launch

9.2 Supply Agreement

9.3 Expansion

9.4 Acquisition

