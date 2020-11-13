Latest Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| BASF SE, Syngenta AG, CortevaAgriscience MarrioneBio Innovation and more.

Latest research report on “Global Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market Research Report” now available at high quality database of ReportsnReports.com with market size, share, trends, competitive and statistical analysis.

The Agricultural Biologicals Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% from an estimated value of US$ 9.9 Billion in 2020 to reach US$ 18.9 Billion by 2025. Agricultural biologicals market has been gaining wide importance among farmers to produce chemical-free food products with the adoption of natural methods. This report spread across 229 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 55 Tables and 67 figures are now available in this research.

Major Vendors profiled in the Top Trends in the Agricultural Biologicals Market:

BASF SE (Germany)

Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

CortevaAgriscience (US)

MarrioneBio Innovation (US)

UPL (India)

Isagro S.p.A. (Italy)

Evogene LTD (Israel)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Vegalab S.A. (US)

Valent Biosciences (US)

Stockton Bio-AG (Israel)

Biolchim S.P.A. (Italy)

RizobacterAgentina (Argentina)

Valagro S.P.A (Itlay)

KoppertBiological Systems (Netherlands)

ITALPOLLINA (Italy)

HAIFA Group (Israel)

Lallemand (Canada)

Seipasa (Spain)

Certis US LLC (US)

Bionematicides is the fastest-growing trend among the top trends in this market. Nematodes affect plant growth by infesting the root area, and the problem is witnessed throughout the growing season. Biological controls such as using Paecilomyceslilacinus and Pasteurianishizawae are being utilized effectively to control nematodes in the US and Europe.

Biocontrolsare estimated to account for the largest share in 2020. There has been an increasing demand for the adoption of biological solutions to chemical pesticides, as the latter is believed to be hazardous to human health and environment. They are quicker to register and cheaper as compared to chemicals.

Europe is an advanced country in terms of the adoption of cutting-edge technology. Greenhouse cultivation is widely practiced in large acres of land. Therefore, factors such as demand for high-value crops, shift towards organic products, awareness of harmful effects of chemical-based farming, and the need to preserve the soil nutrients exhibited significant growth in many European regions such as Germany, France, Spain, and the UK, are expected to propel the biostimulants market in Europe.

