Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market -Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – by Product, Application, End user and Region

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market was value US$ 6.8Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 16.1n by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.3 %.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the global nuclear medicine equipment market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the global nuclear medicine equipment market.

REQUEST FOR FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/25509

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

The Nuclear medicine equipment is designed to solve the diagnostic challenges, a medical image using a small amount of radioactive material to diagnose and control the severity of or for treating numerous disease for instance cancer, heart diseases, neurological disorders, and other abnormalities within the body.

The increasing prevalence of disease among the geriatric population, durable product pipeline, and a growing demand for nuclear medicine procedures in the emerging market are expected to fuel market growth in the forecast years. The high cost of nuclear medicine equipment’s and reduced half-life radiopharmaceuticals hamper the growth of the nuclear medicine equipment market globally. Furthermore, lack of effective data & evidence that supports nuclear medicines improves the patient’s outcome, less reimbursement of medical imaging, and lack of trained physician and radiologist can restraint growth of global nuclear medicine equipment market.

Positron Emission Tomography (PET) dominated the industry in 2017 caused by high-resolution images provided by PET technology that is majorly used in oncology cases to obtain enhanced information about a tumour. Positron Emission Tomography (PET) is sub-segmented into standalone and hybrid. Cost-effectiveness of SPECT will significantly drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Cardiology application segment is expected to witness considerable growth over the coming years owing to increasing awareness about cardiac disorders, increasing the number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases and rising adoption of a sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy diet escalating disease burden.

DO INQUIRY BEFORE PURCHASING REPORT HERE: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/25509

Region-wise, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. Demand for nuclear medicine is growing in emerging markets such as China and India due to increasing disposable income, improving healthcare standards, and favourable reforms in foreign policies. China is dominating the Asia Pacific market and is likely to hold on to its leadership position through 2026.

The scope of Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market, by Product

• Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)

o Standalone

o Hybrid

• Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

o Standalone

o Hybrid

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market, by Application

• Neurology

• Oncology

• Cardiology

• Others

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market, by End user

• Hospitals

• Imaging Centres

• Academic & Research Institutes

Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Key players operating in Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market

• Philips Healthcare

• GE Healthcare

• Cardinal Health Inc.

• Siemens AG

• Digirad Corporation

• Mediso Medical Imaging Systems, Ltd.

• Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

• DDD-Diagnostics A/S

• Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

• Mallinckrodt plc

• SurgicEye GmbH

• CMR Naviscan Corporation

MAJOR TOC OF THE REPORT

Chapter One: Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Nuclear Medicine Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Nuclear Medicine Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Medicine Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Nuclear Medicine Equipment Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Nuclear Medicine Equipment by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Size Forecast (2019-2026)

Browse Full Report with Facts and Figures of Nuclear Medicine Equipment Market Report at: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/market-report/global-nuclear-medicine-equipment-market/25509/

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Contact: +919607065656/ +919607195908

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com