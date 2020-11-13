Infected health workers: criticism of Spahn’s statements

Berlin (dpa) – Immediately ahead of the presentation of the current government plans against the nursing emergency, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) drew criticism with comments on the use of caregivers infected with the crown.

“Allowing those infected with the crown to continue working is the political oath of disclosure. The spirit of concerted action would be dead, ”said Board of Trustees of the Foundation for Patient Protection, Eugen Brysch, of the German News Agency in Berlin. Spahn, Family Minister Franziska Giffey and Labor Minister Hubertus Heil (both from the SPD) wish to present the interim report on the concerted care action this Friday in Berlin.

At the end of the German day of care, Spahn spoke on Thursday of possible deployments of health workers to clinics or nursing homes that have been infected with the corona virus. The best way is for an infected person and the people who have been in contact with them to remain in quarantine, Spahn said. “If (…) so many people are no longer there because of the isolation and quarantine measures, in the hospital, in the doctor’s office, in the care establishment, that the supply collapses , you have to see which is second best after the best possible solution. ” Then it might be necessary for the contact persons to continue working with daily tests and FFP2 masks. The “relapse position” is, however, “to let those who have tested positive to work with very special protective measures.” According to the media, this has already happened sporadically in Germany.

Brysch called for a change in strategy away from standard corona PCR testing and quarantine rules in clinics and at home. “This is how hospitals and nursing homes are pushed against the wall,” he said. “If an additional 600 employees are to be quarantined in the case of 38 clinic employees who test positive, the staff shortage is inevitable.” Brysch called for “systematic, daily use of rapid tests for all hospital and home workers.” Then the result of an infection will be available in 20 minutes. A PCR test should follow.

Industry representatives drew attention to their needs during the two-day care day. One of the most pressing issues right now is the lack of intensive care places for Covid 19 patients due to the lack of intensive care nurses. The already high exposure has also increased in other places in clinics and nursing homes. At the end of the day of care, Spahn said: “This additional burden from the pandemic is fueling the problem that existed before.” Many have asked, “How are we supposed to endure all of this?” However, the measures taken did not have immediate effect. “We have a marathon here, not a sprint.” In this way, intensive care specialists cannot be trained “in a few months”.

With concerted action, the government wants to declare war on the lack of care. Spahn therefore wants to anchor the payment of tariffs legally, as indicated in the interim report according to the information portal “ThePioneer” (Friday). “Tariff-based remuneration for outpatient and inpatient care facilities must become a prerequisite for admission to care in the future,” says a key thematic document from Spahn’s ministry for care reform in 2021.

The status of the action to date is made up of the plans of various working groups. In this way, nurses must be improved in their role vis-à-vis doctors and their skills must be enhanced. There are expected to be ten percent more trainees by 2023. According to the interim report, the number of trainees tended to increase compared to the previous year in Bavaria, Saxony-Anhalt, North Rhine-Westphalia , Hamburg, Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. In Berlin, Baden-Württemberg, Brandenburg and Saxony, they can sink.

According to Spahn, a central element of the concerted action is a new endowment in geriatric care. “We start with 20,000 additional nursing assistants on January 1,” he said on nursing day. In clinics, on February 1, 2021, “intelligent minimum staffing” should be introduced in more areas than today.

Spahn assured that these lower limits and working time limits in care should not be exposed, even during the pandemic. For him, it is an option at most in extreme cases.

The CDU politician urged nurses to organize to assert their interests. Even in collective bargaining, we are “stronger together”. The Verdi union drew up a mixed interim report on the concerted action of the day of care: the caregivers had not yet received aid.