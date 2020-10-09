Gift Card Market Latest Trend and Precise Outlook 2020-2027: First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Blackhawk Network Holdings

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. The Gift Card Market document covers market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, key players or competitor analysis and detailed research methodology. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

Delivering the key insights pertaining to this industry, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the latest trends, present and future business scenario, market size and share of Major Players such as First Data, Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd., NGC US, LLC., Blackhawk Network Holdings, Plastek Card Solutions, Inc., Duracard, TenderCard, TransGate Solutions, Buyatab, Apple Inc., Basic Visual Id Technologies., Creative Cards & Solutions, C. M. M. Info Tech, Prime Plastic Cards., Micro Labels Private Limited., PSM Cards, among other domestic and global players.

What ideas and concepts are covered in the report?

– The assessments accounted by all the zones and the market share registered by each region is mentioned in the report.

– The study sums up the product consumption growth rate in the applicable regions along with their consumption market share.

– Data regarding the Gift Card Industry market consumption rate of all the provinces, based on applicable regions and the product types is inculcated in the report.

Region-based analysis of the Gift Card Industry market:

– The Gift Card Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Gift Card Market Trends | Industry Segment by Functional Attribute (Open Loop, Closed Loop), Industry Vertical (Retail, Corporate Institutions), Merchant (Restaurants, Departmental Store, Grocery Store/Food Supermarkets, Discount Stores, Coffee Shops, Entertainment, Others), Products (E- Gift Cards, Physical Cards), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Belgium, Spain, Russia, Turkey, Netherlands, Switzerland, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gift Card Market

Gift card market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 859.2 million by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 14.56% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing adoption in retail industry is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Gift card is a kind of a debit card which is preloaded so that cardholder can utilize it for the purchase of goods & services. They also offer options to the users so they can further add funds in them.

Growing usage of gift cards as promotional tools is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing demand from corporate sectors, rising trend of e- purchasing, increasing digitalization, growing trend of gifting culture and technological advancements are further expected to enhance the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Rising concern associated with the usage of plastics and risk associated with additional loss of money is expected to hamper the market growth in the mentioned forecast period.

Competitive Landscape and Gift Card Market Share Analysis

Gift card market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to gift card market.

Gift Card Market Country Level Analysis

Gift card market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by functional attribute, industry vertical, merchant, and product as referenced above.

The countries covered in the gift card market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the gift card market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to advancement in the payment solutions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest growth rate due growing demand better transactional solutions in the region.

