Baby Apparel Market Increasing Demand, Industry Share with Incredible Possibilities | Carter’s, Inc, Cotton On Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB., Nike, Inc

The Major players profiled in this report include: Carter’s, Inc, Cotton On Group, H&M Hennes & Mauritz AB., Nike, Inc, Gymboree, Truworths, Hanesbrands, Ralph Lauren., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, NG Apparels, Man Singh & Sons Pvt Ltd., Royal Apparel, DAISY (ESTD 1989) APPAREL DESIGNERS, JK Fashion, Sudarshaan Impex, Bryden Pte Ltd, ermantextile.com, Katif Apparel., Gerber Childrenswear., among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product (Outerwear, Underwear, Nightwear, Socks, Tights),

Distribution Channel (Online, Offline),

Material (Cotton Baby Clothing, Wool Baby Clothing, Silk Baby Clothing),

Applications (0-12 Months, 12-24 Months, 2-3 Years)

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Baby Apparel Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast, factoring the impact of COVID -19 Situation.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2018, GERBER announced the launch of their new range of Organic Baby Clothing Items. The main aim of the launch is to provide customer with safe and healthy baby products. This will help them to provide better products to the American market

In July 2018, Carter announced the launch of their new product range Carter’s KID which is specially designed for both boy and girls of sizes 4 to 14. This new range is a combination of color, style, quality and graphics which children want. This launch will help the company to meet the rising demand of the customer and will strengthen their position

Market Drivers:

Rising working women population will drive the market growth

Increasing consciousness among population about babies presentation also acts as a market driver

Growing demand for stylish and trendy baby wears is another factor boosting the growth of this market

Increasing preference for branded apparel will also contributes as a factor driving this market growth

Market Restraints:

High production cost will hamper the market growth in the forecast period

Due to changing fashion trends and continuous shift in consumer tastes and preferences has resulted in rising costs of the raw materials of the baby clothing is another factor restricting this market growth

