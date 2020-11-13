This is also discussed in the Istanbul paddock

Istanbul (dpa) – In the fourth final race of the Formula 1 season, the title decision could be taken on Sunday (11:10 a.m. / RTL and Sky). But world champion Lewis Hamilton can only fight anyway.

The 35-year-old Briton is on track to set Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles in his Mercedes. But there are also other problems in the paddock.

LAST HOPE: Sergio Perez will lose his seat at Racing Point to Sebastian Vettel next year – and is looking for a job. A year off is “an option” for the Mexican, he said. However, the 30-year-old is still hoping for a cockpit at Red Bull, so far the racing team has only signed Max Verstappen. It is not known whether Alexander Albon will be extended. German Nico Hülkenberg is still hoping for the post that may become available.

FRIENDS: Sebastian Vettel considers former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone and former driver Gerhard Berger to be important companions. “I’m talking to both of you. They are both friends, I listen to them and sometimes ask their opinion, ”Vettel said in Istanbul. As a result, the now 90-year-old Ecclestone also gave advice on moving from Vettel to Aston Martin. The Heppenheimer will drive for Racing Point’s successor from the coming season.

ANNIVERSARY I: For the 300th time, former world racing champion Red Bull will participate in the premier category of motorsport on Sunday. It was celebrated in advance – with spectacular images. Alexander Albon and Pierre Gasly from sister team AlphaTauri used the days leading up to the Grand Prix for a trip to the Bosphorus Bridge. An intercontinental stand stop was also made between Europe and Asia. Red Bull won the last race in Turkey with Vettel nine years ago.

ANNIVERSARY II: The Swiss racing team Sauber, now racing as Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen, celebrates its 500th Formula 1 Grand Prix in Turkey. “That’s a lot. It’s a long time for a private team to survive here, ”said Finnish driver Kimi Räikkönen, who will also drive for the Hinwil-based team, founded by Peter Sauber in 2021.“ Hopefully there will be a lot more races. “Said the former world champion, who also knows the special challenges for his employer:” Money is always an issue with small teams. “

PROMISED: According to drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris, German team boss Andreas Seidl played a major role in the success of British racing team McLaren. “Andreas did a really good job at McLaren. You can see it in the results of the months he spent with us, ”said Sainz, adding:“ I have learned a lot from him and his way of leading the team. In the team world championship, McLaren still has a good chance of taking third place in fourth. Norris said: “He’s very down to earth and understands how to get riders to do their best. I get along very well with him. “

MISSED: A day late, Frenchman Romain Grosjean only arrived in Istanbul on Thursday after missing his flight on Wednesday. “It was the first time,” said the American team driver Haas, who took it easy: “I had more time to play with my children at home.” The 34-year-old is due to leave the team at the end of the year, his future may lie in the American Indycar series. Mick Schumacher is also traded as a possible successor to the American father of three.