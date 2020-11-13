Covid-19 Impact: Reveal Clear Picture of the Future of Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

Global Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market forecast will be $7,727.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.9%

1 Introduction

Combating Industrial sludge is a major challenge in a huge quotient of chemical industries worldwide. This industrial sludge affects the environment drastically. Environmental initiatives are taken in many countries in a large-scale, which has resulted in firm environmental regulations on industrial wastewater discharge. The operators have looked at installing the industrial wastewater treatment systems to meet their respective local regulations. Safe and secure methods for industrial wastewater disposal hold a huge importance for the environment. This is where industrial sludge treatment chemicals come into existence.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market. Click here to Connect with Analyst @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/65

2 Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Type

Flocculants

Disinfectants

Coagulants

Others

Industrial wastewater treatment is implemented mainly in mining, manufacturing, energy and petrochemical companies, which are struggling to diminish the amount of their liquid discharge into the environment. This process benefits the environment and, most importantly, helps the big companies save money by recycling and re-using large water volumes in their industrial processes.

Growing industrialization & urbanization and increasing demands for working environment are giving significant boost to the growth of global industrial sludge treatment chemical market @ https://www.researchdive.com/purchase-enquiry/65

3 Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Sludge Type

Activated Sludge

Primary Sludge

Mixed Sludge

Others

4 Major Growth Drivers

Growing industrialization, urbanization, and increasing demands for working environment are giving significant boost to the growth of global industrial sludge treatment chemical market. In manufacturing and production industries, the wastewater treatment process produces heavy amounts of industrial sludge, it contains significant concentrations of heavy metals, micro-organisms and hazardous chemicals constituents and these are considered as pollutants to the environment. Following are the major growth drivers.

Industrialization

Wastewater effluents work as major contributors to multiple water pollution problems. Research found, most cities of developing countries generate on the average 30–70 mm3 of wastewater per person per year. Owing to the improper wastewater treatment facilities, wastewater and its effluents are often discharged into surface water sources, which are containers for domestic and industrial wastes, resulting to pollution. The poor quality of wastewater effluents is responsible for the degradation of the receiving surface water body. Wastewater effluent should be treated efficiently to avert adverse health risks to the user of surface water resources and the aquatic ecosystem.

Urbanization

It is well known that population growth and industrial activities are drivers of water quality change. Surface water quality deterioration is a serious problem in several rapidly urbanizing catchments in developing countries. Suitable water management measures, however, may also be included in the urbanization process to mediate water quality deterioration such as installing wastewater infrastructure such as wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) and urban drainage system to increase wastewater treatment capacity.

Coagulants type held the highest industrial sludge treatment chemical market size in 2018, it is accounted for $3,170.5 million and is projected to account for $4,868.4 million by 2026 @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/65

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by Process Treatment

Dewatering & Drying Treatment

Conditioning and Stabilization Treatment

Thickening Treatment

Digestion Treatment

5 Recent Developments

In recent years, sewage sludge has become an international topic of importance with numerous conferences and, in the case of the EU, interstate coordinated research and scientific committees focusing on various common problems. This activity reflects the growing realization that while world sludge production is on a relentless growth curve, environmental quality requirements for sludge are becoming increasingly stringent, disposal outlets are decreasing and yet economic pressures still require low-cost solutions to sludge disposal problems.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/65/industrial-sludge-treatment-chemical-market

Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market Segmentation by End Use

Pulp & paper

Oil & gas

Personal care & chemicals

Metal processing

Food & beverage

Paints & coatings

Mining

Automotive

Others

Top Key Players and Recent Developments in Industrial Sludge Treatment Chemical Market

1 The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: CTA-B)

2 BASF SE (ETR: BAS)

3 Ecolab Incorporated (NYSE: ECL)

4 Beckart Environment

5 Kamira OYJ

6 Ovivo Inc

7 Hubbard-Hall Inc

8 GE Water & Process Technologies

9 Kurita Water Industries Ltd

10 Accepta Water Treatment

11 Amcon Inc.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the key players of the market include The Dow Chemical Company, Accepta Water Treatment, Kamira OYJ, Kurita Water Industries Ltd., BASF SE, Amcon Inc., Ecolab Incorporated, GE Water & Process Technologies, Hubbard-Hall Inc., Beckart Environment, and Ovivo Inc. among others. These market players are focused on the new product launches as well as the important development strategies to increase their market size in the global industrial sludge treatment chemical industry. In 2019, Kurita Water Industries Ltd. delivered a demonstration on “Japanese Experiment Module-Kibo”, which introduced an elemental technology and other treatment methods for water recycling technology system at International Space Station (ISS). The report also predicts that the market is going to reach $7,727.7 million by 2026, from $4,885.2 million in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/