Global Penetration: Key instances of the Covid-19 impact on the Special Effect Masterbatches market

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Special Effects Masterbatches Market

The increasing demand for plastics with special effects, particularly from the packaging industry, is expected to drive the growth of the special effect masterbatches market during the forecast period. Special effect compounds can increase consumer appeal, provide beneficial features, mimic other materials and add visual impact to your plastic products. Special effect masterbatches usually include unique pigments or fillers to achieve different visual effects such as metallic, pearlescent, sparkle mist, fluorescence, transparent, etc.

Asia Pacific accounted for the highest share in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its lead in the global Special Effect Masterbatches market throughout the forecast period.

Demand for e-commerce packaging is soaring, growing application of color masterbatches in the food packaging industry, and embracing color masterbatches in various end-use applications is expected to boost the growth of the special effect masterbatches market. Also, increasing applications of special effect masterbatches in food & beverage and packaging industry, is expected to fuel the demand of special effect masterbatches market throughout the forecast period. However, fluctuating petro-chemical prices influencing the cost of masterbatches and increasing challenge of finding the right supplier is expected to hamper the growth of brassylic acid market during the forecast period.

Growing Application of Color Masterbatches in the Food Packaging Industry

At present, consumption of special effect masterbatches in packaging is highest and is projected to remain same during the forecast period. However, Increasing consumer interest in product aesthetics and rising concerns towards the environment will result in a high demand and technological enhancement of special effects masterbatches in East Asia and Europe. The consumption of special effect masterbatches is highest in Asia Pacific owing to easy availability of raw material sources in Asia Pacific. Also, increasing their focus on technology improvement in compounding equipment and techniques for color and effects masterbatches in Asia Pacific is also expected to fuel the demand for special effect masterbatches market in Asia Pacific., Also, Price and cost of the product are closely related. Major factor is the cost of production. The product ultimately goes to end-use industry and their capacity to invest will fix the cost, or else the product would be fretted in the market.

Get Access to Full Report (TOC, Figures, Chart, etc.) @ https://www.researchdive.com/23/special-effect-masterbatches-market

Among the analyzed regions, currently, Asia-Pacific is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period, followed by Europe, North America, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

