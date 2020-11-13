Acuity: Increase Demand with COVID-19 impact analysis on Brassylic acid market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Brassylic Acid Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Brassylic Acid Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Brassylic Acid Market

Brassylic acid is primarily used for the synthesis of fragrances and a potential alternative for polycyclic acid as it is an easily degradable chemical compound. Polycyclic mush such as Phantolide faces few challenges as they are not environmental friendly. Therefore, Brassylic Acid used for synthesis of macrocyclic musk

Growth of perfume and fragrance industry, emerging applications of brassylic acid such as PVC & plasticizers, and increasing use of renewable feedstock is expected to boost the growth of the brasssylic acid market. Therefore, increasing applications of brassylic acid in plastics, lubricants and adhesive industry, is expected to fuel the demand of brassylic acid throughout the forecast period. However, adverse effects of brassylic acid and availability of alternatives is expected to hamper the growth of brassylic acid market during the forecast period.

At present, consumption of brassylic acid in fragrances is highest and is projected to remain same throughout the forecast period. However, other types of musk compounds such as nitro musks and polycyclic musk compounds are already available in the market. Such factor is expected be the key concern. The consumption of brassylic acid is highest in Europe owing to increasing availability of renewable raw material sources such as vegetable oil. Also, as petroleum is considered to be non-renewable source of energy and is depleting rapidly, Therefore, brassylic acid synthesized from plant-based sources such as crambe oil and rapeseed oil is a potential alternative for plastics produced from petroleum sources.

Among the analyzed regions, currently, Europe is the highest revenue contributor, and is expected to maintain the lead during the forecast period, followed by Asia Pacific and North America.

