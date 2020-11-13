Comprehension: Future Business Scope with immense opportunity in Potting Compounds market

Potting is a process of introducing or filling solid compounds in complete electronic assembly for vibration and shock resistance, and protection from corrosive agents and moisture. Silicon and epoxy resins are often used in potting process and hence are known as potting materials or potting compounds. These potting compounds are used to insulate a device electrically, and to protect it from moisture. Some of the other types of resins used includes polyester, polyurethane, polyolefin, polyamide, and acrylic.

Check out How COVID-19 impact on the Potting Compound Market. Click here to know more in details @ https://www.researchdive.com/connect-to-analyst/17

Key Developments in the Industry

The key companies operating in the industry are taking several initiatives and adopting various business tactics & growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, product development, launches, and strategic partnerships to maintain a strong position in the overall market, which is subsequently helping the potting compounds market to grow exponentially.

For instance, in October 2018, INTERTRONICS launched a new gel-based potting compound named, ‘WACKER SilGel 612.’ This potting compound is specially designed to provide excellent absorption against vibrations and shocks. It also provides the conventional benefits of resistance against environmental factors. Besides, WACKER SilGel 612 is flame retardant and gives clear visibility.

Download Sample Report and know How Silicone and epoxy segments are expected to witness significant growth rates over the forecast period. Click here to know more @ https://www.researchdive.com/download-sample/17

In May 2019, Electrolube launched five new encapsulating resins branded as “SC4003”, “SC4004”, “ER6007”, “ER6004” and “ER6003” for the Indian region. These resins have been manufactured at the local facility that are sourced from local raw materials for reducing the overall cost associated with the products. The aim of the company behind this launch is to meet the rising regional demand at a very reasonable cost.

In August 2019, Meridian Adhesives Group acquired a leading manufacturer of specialty coatings, adhesives, and potting compounds, Epoxies, Etc. to ensure fast growth in focused markets. The aim of Meridian Adhesives behind this acquisition is to become a technology leader in the adhesives market.

Forecast Analysis of North America Potting Compounds Market

The North America potting compounds market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth over the forecast period due to rising R&D investments for potting compound products. In addition, technological advancements in potting compounds are expected to create massive opportunities for the global market growth by 2025. Conversely, strict government regulations affecting the reduction of volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions is likely to hamper the market growth in the coming years.

The rapidly growing electronics industry and the increasing demand from other end-use industries such as aerospace & transportation industries across the globe are the major factors estimated to boost the growth of the North America market in the forecast period. Research Dive in its latest published report predicts that the North America potting compounds market will surpass $931.0 million in the forecast period by 2025. Country wise, U.S. is expected to dominate the regional market owing to increasing automotive production in the country. The key players functioning in the global industry include H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co.KGaA, ELANTAS GmbH, Dymax Corporation, MG Chemicals, LORD Corporation, Huntsman International LLC., Robnor ResinLab Ltd, Solvay, and Wacker Chemie AG.

About Us:

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

+1 (917) 444-1262 (US)

Toll Free: +1-888-961-4454

E-mail: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us: https://marketinsightinformation.blogspot.com/