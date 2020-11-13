Authorities dismiss allegations of electoral fraud

Washington (AP) – In the dispute over the outcome of the US election, pressure on incumbent President Donald Trump is increasing.

Several U.S. officials on Thursday called the November 3 election the safest vote in U.S. history, amounting to an open rebuke over Trump’s fraud allegations. In addition, on Thursday, other U.S. Republicans demanded that President-elect Joe Biden, like the outgoing president, receive the daily secret service briefings.

Trump still refuses to acknowledge Biden’s election victory and presents himself as a victim of massive voter fraud. Trump’s lawyers have filed lawsuits in several states but have not provided evidence of large-scale fraud or electoral errors.

In a statement released by representatives of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency and associations of election officials, he now said: “There is no evidence that a voting system has removed or altered any system. votes – or compromise in any way. “

Trump had previously raised claims on Twitter that Dominion software gave him 435,000 votes in multiple states to his ultimately victorious challenger. The authorities have now dismissed this – as the company and the respective state electoral agents before. Trump had said repeatedly during the election campaign that he could only lose the election if it was manipulated.

So far, only a few Trump Republicans have publicly recognized Democrat Biden as the election winner. Party leaders – like Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell – instead support Trump’s attempts to challenge Biden’s victory.

Calls for Secret Service briefings for Biden have been interpreted by some U.S. media as the first signs that Trump’s support in his party is crumbling. Influential Sen. Lindsey Graham answered yes on Thursday when asked if Biden should receive the briefings. According to media reports, Senators Chuck Grassley, James Lankford and John Thune have expressed themselves similarly. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Biden “president-elect” for the first time on Thursday.

The Trump administration has so far denied Biden the legally required support for an orderly transfer (“transition”). This is, in effect, to ensure that the newly elected President and Commander-in-Chief of the United States is fully capable of acting from day one in office – which is crucial for national security.

Former US President Barack Obama has made serious accusations against Republicans who continue to support Trump. More than worries him about Trump’s baseless election fraud allegations that other politicians in his party oppose their better judgment, Obama said in pre-published excerpts from an interview with broadcaster CBS News plans to broadcast in full on Sunday. “It is one more step to deny legitimacy not only to the new Biden government, but also to democracy as a whole. And it is a dangerous path. “

According to his spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany, Trump has yet to give up hope of staying in the White House. “Of course he thinks he still has a chance,” she told Fox News Thursday night (local time).

The vote count is still ongoing, but Biden has already secured 279 voters who will vote on the future president on December 14 on behalf of the people. 270 of those voters are enough to win, Trump has only 217 behind him so far. Major U.S. television stations and the AP news agency agree that races in the states of Georgia and North Carolina have yet to be decided, but the election has already been in Biden’s favor.

Certified final election results for all states are not expected to be available until December 8. The result of the vote will be announced to Congress on January 6 – only then will there be absolute legal certainty.

Reports continued in the US media that Trump was considering running in the 2024 presidential election. With such an announcement, he could indirectly admit defeat. In the United States, a person can serve as president for two consecutive terms or not.