Partial locking always with little effect

Berlin (dpa) – Several prime ministers toned down expectations for new resolutions during federal-state consultations on the corona pandemic next Monday.

The turn of the heads of government with Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) had decided on the partial lockdown in effect since November 2, which will last two weeks on Monday and will initially remain in force until the end of November. Local and other leisure facilities are currently closed, hotels are not allowed to accommodate tourists. And Corona’s situation remains dire – there currently does not appear to be any reason to hope for easing.

Chancellor Merkel on Thursday approved the population for “difficult winter months”. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said on rbb-Inforadio that events bringing together more than 10 to 15 people, such as the Christmas celebrations, he saw “no longer take place this winter”. “We will have to tighten our buttocks for a few more months,” announced Robert Koch Institute director Lothar Wieler.

The deliberations of the coming week were also the subject of a theme Thursday during the biannual meeting between Chancellery Minister Helga Braun and the heads of state and chancelleries of the Senate. RKI boss Wieler and immunologist Michael Meyer-Hermann of the Helmholtz Center for Infection Research in Braunschweig were also involved.

Saxony-Anhalt Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer toned down the wait for new resolutions on Monday. It had only been two weeks since the last round, and we would probably have to wait a little longer, the CDU politician said Thursday evening on the ZDF program “Maybrit Illner”. “We are seeing a slight improvement, but less than we expected,” Kretschmer said. If you extrapolate the current numbers, you won’t be where you want to go until Christmas.

Rhineland-Palatinate Prime Minister Malu Dreyer said on the same show that if you come to the conclusion on Monday that you can’t say anything promising, you’ll see each other a few days later. Kretschmer made a similar statement.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder said of the ZDF “Markus Lanz” program that there was no longer any reason to relax. Monday will be an intermediate result, it will not be the last round with the Chancellor and the Prime Minister in November. We will certainly have to talk about schools.

“Our goal must be to get below the seven-day incidence of 50,” the CSU politician told “Münchner Merkur”. On ZDF, Söder called this value “the mother of all numbers” because it allows health authorities to track infections. Bavaria and throughout the country, the value is currently several times higher. It shows the number of new infections per 100,000 population over the past seven days.

From a Bavarian point of view, another subject should be on the agenda on Monday. Almost all gyms in the Free State are to remain closed on Friday – only school and professional sports are allowed indoors in November. “The state government prefers a decision that Bavaria would have proposed anyway at the next Prime Minister’s conference next Monday,” State Secretary for Health Klaus Holetschek (CSU) told the German news agency in Munich.

Prime Minister of Schleswig-Holstein Daniel Günther told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that on Monday they “will make a first assessment of how the current measures are working”. It’s still too early to talk about how things will turn out at the end of November. Like Söder, Günther stressed that it was necessary to talk about schools. “As long as it is justifiable, we want schools to definitely offer face-to-face lessons and daycare centers to stay open,” said Günther.

The Prime Minister of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Manuela Schwesig, had already spoken Thursday against new measures. “I am in favor of respecting what we agreed with the Chancellor at the last summit,” said the SPD politician. A first evaluation of the November protective measures will be carried out on Monday. “And then we will decide at the end of November how to proceed.”

To cushion the economic consequences of the lockdown, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced an increase in aid in November. The vice-chancellor said more than the ten billion euros discussed so far will be distributed. Isolated self-employed people should receive an advance of up to 5,000 euros, companies up to 10,000 euros. The federal government has pledged grants for restaurants and artists affected by the officially ordered closures.

“The finance minister can only be successful if all other ministers not only make public announcements, but also remove obstacles with reliable metrics so that November aid quickly reaches those affected,” said the head of the SPD parliamentary group, Rolf Mützenich. dpa.

The leader of the green parliamentary group, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, welcomed Scholz’s announcement. For months, the government ripped off cultural workers and freelancers with only promises and a “nest egg”, she told the “Neue Osnabrücker Zeitung”. The parliamentary director of the FDP parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Marco Buschmann, warned in the newspaper: “If we do not accelerate, a large number of people will have to celebrate Christmas in uncertainty as to whether they will get support or not. “

The HDE retail association has issued an urgent warning against store closures. The Christmas season is by far the phase of the year with the highest turnover, said CEO Stefan Genth of dpa. “If the stores are closed again, this can no longer be compensated by downtown retailers.” As a result, entire city centers threatened to “tip over”. In most cases, the stores’ financial reserves are already exhausted. Without massive aid, the HDE estimates that 50,000 stores could close by the end of the crisis.