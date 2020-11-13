Plant-Based Proteins Market to Suffer Slight Decline in 2020, Efforts to Mitigate Coronavirus-related Disruptions Ramp Up

Plant-Based Proteins Market Assessment 2019-2029

A recent market study published by FMI on the Plant-Based Proteins market includes global industry analysis 2014-2018 & forecast 2019-2029, and offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Plant-Based Proteins market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Plant-Based Proteins Market : Segmentation

The global Plant-Based Proteins market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to the reader.

By Product Type · Soybean Meal · Cottonseed Meal · Corn Meal · Distillers Dried Grains with Soluble · Wheat Bran · Rice Bran · Other Product Types (Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, etc.) By Nature · Organic · Conventional By End-Use Application​ · Commercial · Household By Form · Pellet · Powder · Granule · Flake By Sales Channel · Direct Sales · Indirect Sales o Modern Trade o Convenience Stores o Specialty Stores o Online Retailers o Other Sales Channels Region · North America · Latin America · Europe · South Asia & Pacific · East Asia · Middle East and Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the executive summary of the Plant-Based Proteins market, which includes the market country analysis, segmental opportunity analysis, demand & supply-side trends pertaining to the Plant-Based Proteins market, along with recommendations on the global Plant-Based Proteins market.

Chapter 02 – Market Introduction

Readers can find the detailed taxonomy and definition of the Plant-Based Proteins market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the Plant-Based Proteins market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help the reader understand the scope of the Plant-Based Proteins market report.

Chapter 03 – Production Innovation/Development Trends

This chapter explains the production innovations in the Plant-Based Proteins market by various manufacturers. Current development trends in the Plant-Based Proteins market are also included in this chapter.

Chapter 04 – Market Background and Industry Associated Assessment

This section in the Plant-Based Proteins market report includes the market background and associated industry assessment of the Plant-Based Proteins market. It includes the market dynamics, supply and value chain analysis, policy and regulatory landscape, macro-economic factors, forecast factors, their relevance and impact, and the scenario forecast of the Plant-Based Proteins market.

Chapter 05 – Market Dynamics

This chapter explains key drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the Plant-Based Proteins market along with the list of manufacturers that are impacting the Plant-Based Proteins market. It also includes key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period.

Chapter 06 – Plant-Based Proteins Market Price Point Analysis

This section highlights the price point assessment by product type, average price of different types of Plant-Based Proteins such as soybean meal, cottonseed meal, corn meal, distillers dried grains with soluble, wheat bran, rice bran, and other product types (canola meal, sunflower meal, etc.) in different regions throughout the globe and forecast till 2029. The factors influencing the prices of the Plant-Based Proteins are also explained in this section.

Chapter 07 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 and Forecast 2019-2029

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Plant-Based Proteins market in the historical period 2014-2018 and the forecast period 2019-2029. This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the historical Plant-Based Proteins market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute opportunity for the current year (2018 – 2019) and incremental opportunity for the forecast period (2019–2029).

Chapter 08 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Region

This chapter explains how the Plant-Based Proteins market will grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 09 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Product Type

Based on product type, the Plant-Based Proteins market is segmented into different product types such as soybean meal, cottonseed meal, corn meal, distillers dried grains with soluble, wheat bran, rice bran, and other product types (canola meal, sunflower meal, etc. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the Plant-Based Proteins market and market attractiveness analysis based on product type.

Chapter 10 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Nature

Based on nature, the Plant-Based Proteins market is segmented into organic and conventional. This section shows the market attractiveness analysis based on nature.

Chapter 11– Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029, by End-Use Application

This chapter provides details about the Plant-Based Proteins market based on end-use application, and has been classified into commercial and household. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on end-use application.

Chapter 12 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Form

Based on form, the Plant-Based Proteins market is segmented into pellets, powder, granules, and flakes. This section shows the market attractiveness analysis based on form.

Chapter 13 – Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014 – 2018 & Forecast 2019 – 2029 by Sales Channel

Based on form, the Plant-Based Proteins market is segmented into direct and indirect sales channels. Indirect sales channel is future segmented into modern trade, convenience stores, specialty, online retailers, and other sales channels. This section shows the market attractiveness analysis based on the sales channel.

Chapter 14 – North America Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of the growth of the North America Plant-Based Proteins market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the pricing analysis, regional trends, and market growth based on the type and countries in North America.

Chapter 15 – Latin America Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the Plant-Based Proteins market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the Rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has been provided.

Chapter 16 – Europe Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

Important growth prospects of the Plant-Based Proteins market based on its end users in several countries such as Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Russia, BENELUX, and the Rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 17 – South Asia Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

In this chapter, India and ASEAN countries are the prominent countries in the South Asia region that are the prime subjects of assessment to obtain the growth prospects of the South Asia Plant-Based Proteins market. Readers can find detailed information about the growth parameters of the South Asia Plant-Based Proteins market during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 18 – East Asia Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Plant-Based Proteins market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. This section also helps readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Plant-Based Proteins market in East Asia.

Chapter 19 – Oceania Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter highlights the growth of the Plant-Based Proteins market in Oceania by focusing on Australia and New Zealand. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the Plant-Based Proteins market in Oceania.

Chapter 20 – MEA Plant-Based Proteins Market Analysis 2014-2018 & Opportunity Assessment 2019-2029

This chapter provides information about how the Plant-Based Proteins market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the Rest of MEA, during the forecast period 2019-2029.

Chapter 21 – Competitive Assessment

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Plant-Based Proteins market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio. Also, readers can find a comprehensive list of all leading stakeholders in the Plant-Based Proteins market, along with detailed information about each company, which includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Cargill, Incorporated, ADM Animal Nutrition, MJI Universal Pte Ltd, Tate & Lyle, Diana Aqua, Maschinenfabrik Reinartz GmbH & Co. KG, Kemin Industries, Skretting, BIOMIN Benelux, Aller Aqua A/S, BioMar A/S, Roquette, Prairie Aquatech, Green Plains Inc., Duynie Ingredients, and many others.

Chapter 22 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Plant-Based Proteins report.

Chapter 23 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the Plant-Based Proteins market.

