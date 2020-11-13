Linseed Oil Market Recorded Strong Growth in 2019; COVID-19 Pandemic Set to Drop Sales

FMI has compiled a study on Boiled Linseed Oil, which offers an analysis and forecast of the Boiled Linseed Oil market, in its publication titled, ‘Boiled Linseed Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013–2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018–2027’. This report on the Boiled Linseed Oil market covers some of the vital facets that are key influencing factors on the demand and supply of Boiled Linseed Oil over the next several years. An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for market participants equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the Boiled Linseed Oil market. The report on the Boiled Linseed Oil market also covers analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest that are anticipated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2027 in terms of volume in metric tons and revenue in US$.

Boiled Linseed Oil is an essential oil that is extracted from the seeds of the flax plant by the pressing or extraction method, of which the cold pressing method is the most popular method for the production of this oil. Commercial Boiled Linseed Oil products available in the global market are categorized as raw Boiled Linseed Oil, boiled Boiled Linseed Oil, and double boiled Boiled Linseed Oil. The principal Boiled Linseed Oil producing countries in the world are the U.S., Russia, Canada, China, India, Kazakhstan, and Ukraine, besides others. Boiled Linseed Oil has long been used in food processing and in traditional medicine to improve quality of the hair and skin, to regulate the blood pressure, for weight management, and to prevent arthritis. Research studies are also ongoing for its use in cancer treatment. Besides its uses in food and for medicinal remedies, Boiled Linseed Oil also finds promising usage in the paint and varnish industry, textile industry, animal feed, enamels, and cosmetics and personal care products.

This report on the Boiled Linseed Oil market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the Boiled Linseed Oil market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way the Boiled Linseed Oil market is structured. Subsequently, the chapter on market background presents the evolution of Boiled Linseed Oil, relevant economic indicators such as GDP and per capita spending, including an assessment of the supply chain, policy developments and regulatory scenario, and dynamics impacting the Boiled Linseed Oil market, as well as an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The report on the Boiled Linseed Oil market also includes a chapter on pricing analysis, highlighting price point variations between different regions and products, including pricing forecasts. The following chapters dive deep into the global Boiled Linseed Oil market, covering detailed information based on type, nature, end use, packaging, and sales channel. The next set of chapters provide region-wise analysis and forecasts of the Boiled Linseed Oil market, covering vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the Boiled Linseed Oil market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, including financial information, strategy overview, SWOT analysis, and market share, as well as analyst commentary. Some of the key players analyzed in the Boiled Linseed Oil market report include Cargill Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Gustav Heess GmbH, Krishi Oils Limited, Natrol LLC., Merck KGaA, Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, Bartoline Limited, AOS Products Pvt. Ltd., OPW Ingredients GmbH, Vandeputte Group, Sanmark Corp., Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp., Hangzhou Choisun Bio-Tech. Co. Ltd.,Alberdingk Boley GmbH, Grupo Plimon, etc.

For the estimation of the market size of Boiled Linseed Oil, linseed production in various regions/countries were taken into account, along with the production of various linseed by-products. The yield of Boiled Linseed Oil was then estimated based on different methods of extraction. To cross-reference the estimates of overall supply, the consumption of Boiled Linseed Oil was taken into consideration. Regional production as well as the consumption of Boiled Linseed Oil was considered for market sizing. The average utilization of Boiled Linseed Oil across different end-use applications was analyzed, including industrial, foodservice providers, and retail. This was cross-validated with the market share of Boiled Linseed Oil within the overall oilseeds market. The prices of Boiled Linseed Oil have been collected at the manufacturer level to arrive at the market size for Boiled Linseed Oil.

Our team of analysts review and interpret data from a variety of sources. Data attributed to ‘FMI’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by FMI analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports and investor presentations, press articles and directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with FMI’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information. Intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain, not only to gain information specific to their roles and operations but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the Boiled Linseed Oil market.

Global Boiled Linseed Oil Market: Segmentation

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Product Type:

Raw Boiled Linseed Oil

Boiled Boiled Linseed Oil

Double-boiled Boiled Linseed Oil

Others

By Application:

Dietary Food

Pharmaceuticals

Paint & Textile Industry

Leather Industry

Animal Feed

Personal Care

Processed Food

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Online Retailers

Grocery Stores

Wholesalers

Supermarkets

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Japan

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa

