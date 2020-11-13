European Commission warns of humanitarian disaster in Ethiopia

Berlin (dpa) – In view of the fighting in Ethiopia, the European Commission has warned of a humanitarian disaster in the country.

“The military escalation in Ethiopia threatens the stability of the whole country and the region,” said European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic of the German Editorial Network (RND) amid a military offensive by the central government versus the regional government of Tigray province. The risk of violence spreading is very real. “I fear this crisis will have catastrophic humanitarian consequences for the whole country.”

Even before the crisis, around three million people in Tigray and 15 million people across the country depended on humanitarian aid, the EU commissioner said. He also referred to 100,000 refugees hosted by Ethiopia. Lenarcic called on the Ethiopian government to allow humanitarian organizations access to the Tigray region. “Rapid and unconditional access is urgently needed.”

In a joint communication, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Lenarcic said immediate de-escalation was needed. All parties should exercise restraint and reiterate their calls to avoid incitement to hatred and violence.

Ethiopian expert from the Foundation for Science and Policy in Berlin, Annette Weber, told RND: “If the conflict spreads regionally, it would also lead to big waves of migration to Europe.” Among other things, there is a risk that neighboring Sudan will be destabilized again. “All observers in the region are very nervous.” No one is assuming that Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali can win the war.

International aid workers had previously warned of a humanitarian catastrophe. “Tigray is isolated from all supply routes,” said Matthias Späth, country director of Welthungerhilfe in Ethiopia, of the German news agency. According to this, there are at least 600,000 chronically malnourished people in the northern region of Ethiopia. Like the rest of the population, they are no longer available for aid. One can only speculate where the intense fighting would take place and where auxiliary corridors could be set up, Späth said.

After months of tension with the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), the Ethiopian government launched an offensive against the rebel group and the ruling Tigray party a week ago. Little is known about the local situation as internet and phone connections are interrupted and, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), the streets are blocked and the power supply cut.

The TPLF was the dominant party in the coalition that ruled Ethiopia with a hard hand for more than 25 years. But when Abiy came to power in 2018, he reformed much of the old guard and founded a new party without the TPLF. The TPLF and many inhabitants of Tigray feel that they are not represented by the central government and would like more autonomy. Under Abiy – who received the Nobel Peace Prize last year – ethnic conflicts in the multiethnic state of Ethiopia with its estimated 112 million people have increased.