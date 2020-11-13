National striker Plachta believes DEL start in mid-December

Mannheim (AP) – Mannheim national striker Matthias Plachta is confident that the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) season will start before Christmas despite the corona pandemic.

“I think the players are all ready to play. Clubs are looking for opportunities, players mostly agree. I don’t think there is that much on the way, ”said the 29-year-old Adler Mannheim after the 2: 3 at the start of the DEL preparatory tournament against EHC Red Bull Munich. “I think the ice hockey world in Germany has waited long enough now.”

The LED has been suspended since the end of the season in March. It is still not clear if the next season will begin. A decision is due on November 19, with a start on December 18. He was “very confident,” Plachta said. The clubs depend heavily on the income of the public. The economic difficulties were great, the players had to accept reduced salaries.

NHL professional Dominik Kahun, who currently plays for his former club Munich, was also confident about the start of the DEL season: “I think the league is on the right track. It would be very important when it starts, I have a good feeling. “