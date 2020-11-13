Three penalties, no winner: U21 with draw against Slovenia

Braunschweig (dpa) – On the curious debut day, the German U21 could not get in the mood for the decisive match for the EM ticket with the targeted victory.

Coach Stefan Kuntz’s team parted ways on Thursday in Braunschweig in a game with three 1: 1 (1: 0) penalties against Slovenia, host EM. Newbie Manuel Wintzheimer (42nd minute) scored in the phantom match for Germany, Zan Medved (46th) for the Slovenes. Shortly before the end, goalkeeper Finn Dahmen, also used for the first time, saved the draw for the hosts by parrying a questionable penalty from Zan Celar (87 ‘).

“One or the other was missing today,” said Kuntz, who nevertheless took important discoveries with him. “It was really good to be able to try so many players.”

Tuesday (6.15 p.m. / ProSieben MAXX) against Wales, his team wants to make the EM ticket finally perfect with an increase in performance and in a different formation. The first of the group and the top five finalists will qualify for the European Championship in Slovenia and Hungary next year. Germany are currently at the top of their group and with 15 points that would also be good compared to the other finalists in the group.

Kuntz took advantage of the last friendly match before the European Championship against the Slovenes for many tests. Even with his starting lineup, he had known three debutants who had been upset during international matches in October. The Corona case of Stephan Ambrosius (Hamburger SV), which Kuntz spoke about shortly before the game, also made Wintzheimer (Hamburger SV), Paul Jaeckel and David Raum (both of SpVgg Greuther Fürth) contact persons.

Two players from this quartet were at the center of concerns at crucial times. Wintzheimer returned to the lead role shortly before the break. The HSV striker was violently attacked by Slovenian defender Zan Zaletel – penalty kick. The 21-year-old grabbed the ball himself and spun safely from the point. “It’s something very special to play for the U21s and to celebrate the debut,” said Wintzheimer.

Ambrosius was used for the first time after the break – and after a few seconds he caused the penalty of 1: 1. Dahmen (FSV Mainz 05), who followed him, was helpless. In the final phase, Dahmen then felt the corner and well adorned. “Of course I was hoping for another start, but I was able to hold another. I can live with it now, ”said ProSieben goalkeeper MAXXX.

The German squad was superior, but many changes and debuts caused some expected coordination issues. Kuntz had taken this into account, he wanted to get a feel for the other players in his large circle of players. The 58-year-old wants to keep plenty of options open for the two-part tournament. From March 24 to 31, 2021, the preliminary round will take place with 16 teams divided into four groups. The decision on the European title will be taken from May 31 to June 6.