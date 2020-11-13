Hopp, boss of Adler: start of LED possible with fewer teams

Mannheim (dpa) – Adler boss Daniel Hopp does not rule out a German Ice Hockey League (DEL) season with fewer than the usual 14 teams.

“We would be there. I just hope we’re 14, when we’re maybe 13, 12 or even less, we’ll try anyway, we’ll do it anyway, ”Adler Mannheim’s partner said on the sidelines of the game against the EHC Red Bull Munich. at MagentaSport.

It’s still unclear if the LED will start the season. A decision has to be made on November 19, the venue will start in mid-December. Clubs are heavily dependent on spectators who are currently not allowed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Basically it knocks out our no-audience business model completely,” Hopp said: “I’ve decided we’re taking the big economic risk – for the sake of the sport at the end of the day.” At the DEL preparatory tournament, which started on Wednesday, only eight of the 14 clubs are participating due to economic issues.