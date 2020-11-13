Demand for Secret Service briefings for Biden grows strong

US President Donald Trump still refuses to recognize Joe Biden’s election victory, but cracks are growing in the foundation of his supporters.

Washington (AP) – A growing number of Republican politicians are calling on the White House to make Secret Service briefings available to newly elected US President Joe Biden.

Influential Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN when asked if Biden should receive the briefings: “Yes, I think he should.” According to media reports, Senators Chuck Grassley, James Lankford and John Thune have expressed themselves similarly.

The statements could indicate that Biden’s electoral victory is increasingly accepted among Republicans. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine named Biden “president-elect” for the first time on Thursday. So far, Biden has been denied the legally required support for an orderly transfer of office (“transition”) from the Trump administration.

Republican US President Donald Trump has so far refused to admit defeat and is presenting himself as an unproven victim of fraud. The main politicians in his party supported him externally. Observers also see this as a move not to turn their own electorate against themselves and to keep them motivated for hugely important elections for the crucial Senate seats in Georgia in early January. But especially in the realm of national security, Republicans also have an interest in ensuring that there is an orderly handover and that Biden is fully capable of acting from day one in office.

According to media reports, the White House is also laying stones in the way of Biden’s surrender in other areas. So he cannot accept a whole pile of congratulatory telegrams. At the U.S. State Department, letters were addressed to Biden from foreign heads of state and government, but he was denied access, multiple TV stations reported, citing department officials.

Biden’s team had to respond to calls with congratulations on their electoral victory, including from Chancellor Angela Merkel, without the Foreign Ministry’s support for logistics and translation. Traditionally, the US President-elect is supported in all his communications by the US State Department, which is why many countries have sent their congratulatory telegrams there since the weekend.

Trump’s chief diplomat Mike Pompeo has yet to acknowledge Biden’s victory. Instead, he spoke of a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration.” Due to the resistance, Biden’s team is missing millions of US dollars and does not have access to all ministries and authorities to prepare for the transition there.