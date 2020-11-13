Best Android and iOS games of the week [12/11/2020]

We’ve got to another Thursday, and with that it’s time to check out the pick of the best games released for Android and iOS this week. Today’s roster has titles such as A3: Still Alive, a robust game that mixes RPG elements with Battle Royale and which has already been reviewed by TudoCelular, Forager, a lovely 2D open-world game, as its main titles. focused on exploration, and Samorost 2, an adventure game involving gnomes and time travel.

It should be remembered that even today Amazon has expanded its activities in the gaming market with the launch of GameOn, a new platform focused on mobile games. Users can watch, record and share the gameplay of their favorite games, with challenges to complete that reward the most voted clips with a virtual badge.

Check out this week’s list of the best games for Android and iOS:

The detectives of the disappearance

Detective’s Demise is a dark 3D audio adventure inspired by black technology. Play as “Detective”, a Lambton performer with a few stories to tell; as you delve into the filth and mystery of a future District 5. Walk the cruel streets of Dusklight’s most brutal neighborhood looking for “her”, finding all manner of creatures, the lowest to the lowest, encouraged by the advanced technology on your side. Pitch Black: the disappearance of a detective.

Developer: Purple Jam Ltd

Price: R $ 22.90

Size: 188.9 MB

A3: ALWAYS ALIVE

A3: STILL ALIVE is a dark fantasy open world RPG with a fully mobile-integrated Battle Royale mode.

Developer: Netmarble Corporation

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

Foraging

Forager is a 2D open world game inspired by your favorite exploration, farming, and object crafting games. Start small, improve your base, skills, gear, network of friends (and enemies!) And build the future you imagine!

Developer: Humble Bundle

Price: R $ 44.90

Size: 154.6 MB

Abandoned world: gods and demons

Forsaken World: Gods and Demons is an open-world fantasy MMORPG of great proportions. Immerse yourself in a world of endless adventures, where treasures and glories await whoever you want. Invade a dragon’s lair, search for lost artifacts, or simply fish in the shade. Your actions will influence the world around you through epic events that will shape Calindor’s future. Make your mark and become a legend.

Developer: YOOZOO (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD.

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

Fruit Ninja 2

Prepare your blade! The fun fruit slicing action game for everyone is back with the addition of fun mini-games and real-time competitive action!

Enjoy all the action as you challenge other ninjas from around the world. No other game gives you so much fun as you work to reach the top spots and become the Fruit Ninja champion. Whether your reflexes are keen, your wisdom runs deep, or if you just hate organic food, Fruit Ninja 2 promises to bring you fun and addicting games in action-packed time slots. So what are you waiting for? Draw your blade and get ready to slice!

Developer: Halfbrick Studios

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

Gnomitary

Gnomitaire is a little Solitaire for intelligent Gnomes.

Sit in the cozy Card Crawl tavern and play a game of Gnomitaire with your favorite bartender. In this original solitaire card game, you order 16 randomly generated cards in 4 columns, corresponding to the correct card types.

Developer: Arnold Rauers

Free

Size: varies by system

Goddess of Genesis S

Meet the heroes of the world’s most famous legends and write your new story on this unforgettable journey! Embark on an animated adventure in Goddess of Genesis S and accept the sacred mission to save the world! Use magical tarot cards to summon legendary heroes who will join you in your battle, fight against mighty dark forces and explore a huge fantasy world while uncovering the secrets of an epic story!

Developer: ZlongGames

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

MO: Lost

Waking up in a dark, damp, and abandoned laboratory, MO discovers that he not only has to deal with an extremely hostile and sinister environment, but also humans who, after being invaded by alien parasitic plants, are now trapped in a limbo. endless between death and death. Renaissance. Who caused this disaster? And in this way, to solve the riddle of the existence of MO, what kind of trials and tribulations are to come?

Developer: Rayark International Limited

Price: R $ 27.90

Size: varies by system

Samorost 2

Go back in time and have fun with the debut of the improved version of the second cosmic gnome adventure on mobile devices!

Samorost 2 tells the surreal story of a space dwarf who embarked on a small adventure to save his dog abducted by aliens without a hint of shame. Interact with weird and funny characters and relax with the tunes of Tomáš “Floex” Dvořák.

Developer: Amanita Design

Price: R $ 16.90

Size: varies by system

Secret menu game

Discover the difference of hiding in delicious desserts, but time is running out!

Choose a menu and play random levels, it can be easy or difficult. Pay attention to the ideal points and find the variation!

Developer: Tomato Owl

Free

Size: varies by system

Shinobi Endless Run

Death does not come easily for a shinobi.

Fight on an endless and bloodthirsty journey. Travel through the ancient Alps to confront the Tsuchigumo clan and seek revenge for the death of your family. Cursed with eternal life, you will die and be resurrected until you reach the highest possible score! Other shinobi are on the same path as you, but only one can hold the mantle of being the ultimate shinobi!

Developer: Quadrilateral Games LLC

Free

Size: varies by system

SkyDive Racer

Run from plane to ship, while trying to knock out your opponents. Can you finish first?

Collect coins, eliminate your opponents and improve your player for the chance to be the best skydiving pilot.

Pick up the mysterious boxes along the routes that offer random skills to help you along the races.

Developer: Liontech Studios

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: 202.3 MB

Slimes and monsters

The Outer Islands have been overrun with slimes and monsters!

Just when you thought the slimes were defeated, they’re now back with a horde of other monsters!

Choose your hero and defeat all the monsters to find out who or what is behind the threat of evil. However, some monsters will split into smaller monsters when hit – so it’s not as easy as it looks!

Discover a multitude of different monsters to encounter throughout the game, from slimes and skeletons to goblins and forest mimes.

Developer: Monte Boyd

Price: R $ 10.90

Size: 37 MB

Summoners Glory: Eternal Fire

For a long time, the people of Ertos lived a peaceful and peaceful life. Until the day the Demon Lord named Morganter appeared in Kairasia. A kingdom of terror began and soon the world was on the verge of destruction. The people were powerless in the face of the Demon Lord and suffered defeat after defeat.

But the commodity did not abandon its people and the sky of Ertos heard the cry of the people. The Initial Fire Goddess came into the world and the light of hope shone before mankind. Under the leadership of the gods, the heroes challenge Morganter one last time …

Developer: BlueMoonGame

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

Trippy Escape: Mindeater

See the world through the eyes of our main character – Cordelia. Your goal is to escape your own mind. To do this, you need to solve puzzles, collect items and use them correctly. How long will it take you to get out of Cordelia’s brain trap?

Developer: Koopa Studio

Price: $ 11.99

Size: varies by system

Office of the underworld!

Another original story game after Seven Days, a masterpiece with over 4 million downloads worldwide!

Underworld Office is a cat-like interactive storytelling game with an engaging world. Experience mysterious but touching episodes, with several somewhat twisted, cute and severe ghosts at the same time!

Developer: Buff Studio co ltd

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system

War alliance

In War Alliance, you will lead your troops to victory against players from all over the world. It’s a spectacular real-time battle and PvP arena game that exclusively features epic heroes you control!

Find amazing strategies with your card game on the battlefield. With them, you help your hero blast the enemy and emerge victorious in addition to earning well-deserved battle rewards.

Leave your enemies behind in the world leaderboard. Be the best battlefield strategist in the world and more in the War Alliance.

Developer: MG Magnific Games GmbH

Free – Offers in-app purchases

Size: varies by system