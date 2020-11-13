Munich wins with NHL professional Kahun in Mannheim

Mannheim (AP) – Led by NHL professional Dominik Kahun, EHC Red Bull Munich claimed a prestigious victory in a test duel when the German Ice Hockey League (DEL) returned.

At Adler Mannheim, the Munich team won 3-2 Thursday at the start of group B of the preparatory DEL tournament. Kahun, who is temporarily playing for the EHC again, scored the opening goal and played more clearly than players with NHL contracts on Mannheimer Seiten, Lean Bergmann and Marc Michaelis.

After goals from Edmonton Oilers top star Leon Draisaitl’s new teammate Kahun and Philip Gogulla in 38 seconds, the Munich team quickly led 2-0. In the second period, national forward Frank Mauer scored EHC’s third goal. For Adler, newcomer Brendan Shinnimin shortened in the first period and national player Matthias Plachta in the final third.

“Today, the friends are over the fact that we’re back on the ice,” said Daniel Hopp, Adler’s partner at MagentaSport, on the verge of testing the most successful LED teams in recent years. It’s an “important day” for Adler and German ice hockey.

Eight of the 14 DEL clubs are participating in the preparatory tournament. It is still unclear whether the new LED season will begin after the corona pandemic and is expected to be decided on November 19. “We would be there,” Hopp said, not ruling out a start with fewer teams: “I just hope we’re 14, if we’re then maybe 13, 12 or even younger we’ll try any way, we’ll be done anyway. ”The previous LED season was canceled in March.